O'Byrne inspires Quins to victory in Munster Senior Hockey Cup final

Harlequins 2

UCC 2

Harlequins won 2-1 on shuttles

Former Irish international, Yvonne O’Byrne showed she is still one of the top players in the game as she inspired her side to victory in the inaugural Munster Senior Cup final at Harlequin Park.

This is an extra competition that was added to allow both Quins and Catholic Institute to play in, as they can’t play in the Division One Cup due to their involvement with the EY Irish Hockey League.

O’Byrne dominated the game from midfield and got their first goal as they came from two down to take it to shuttles, where she also scored the winning one. Keeping UCC at bay in the shuttles was Lorna Bateman, who ensured UCC only scored once. She is no stranger to cup success this way as she was in between the posts for Harlequins when they won the Irish Senior Cup in this manner a few years ago.

Michelle Barry and Yvonne O'Byrne receive the cup from Alice Browne, President Munster Branch Irish Hockey Association. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“We started slow for sure and to be fair to UCC they probably came out the hungrier team in the first quarter and were deserving to be up, but for a young team we really dug in and we turned it around, and definitely in the second-half it felt we were a lot more dominant,” said O’Byrne.

“I think we deserved our two goals and we kept it interesting by taking it to shuttles.

UCC had enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and took the lead in the fifth minute when Aoibhinn Martin played Sophie Clein in to make it 1-0 to the college side.

Four minutes later they doubled their lead, from a short corner.

The ball was mishit but Emma Cripps picked it up and played it back into the circle to Jane Murphy who found the back of the net.

Quins started to grow into the contest, with Leah O’Shea going close on a number of occasions and Roisin O’Dea stopping a shot close to the line for UCC, denying Rachel O’Shea.

Just before half-time they pulled a goal back, from their third short corner, when O’Byrne scored to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Chances were few and far between in the second-half, but overall Quins were the better of the two sides.

With O’Byrne dominating at midfield they continued to drive forward in search of an equaliser and it was no great surprise when they did.

O’Byrne was involved as her shot from a short corner was touched home by Leah O’Shea.

They came closest to getting a winner when O’Byrne played Michelle Barry in but O’Dea stopped her shot on the line.

The game ended all square and it went to shuttles.

Nikki Barry put UCC in front with Lauren Cripps equalising with Quins fourth attempt.

UCC missed their fifth and O’Byrne knew that if she scored they would win. She didn’t disappoint as her side won the inaugural Munster Senior Cup.

Harlequins celebrate after winning the Munster Senior Cup final

“It has been a very long season for us, with a very young team and I think that win was needed more than I might have thought in advance of the final.” Speaking about the winning shuttle she said: “I tried not to think too much about it, if you let too many thoughts into your head it can go against you. You just got to play what you see in front of you and once you go around the keeper you have to make sure you finish it off and I was very thankful it went across that white line.”

Scorers for Harlequins: Y O’Byrne (two), L O’Shea, L Cripps.

UCC: A O’Mahony, J Murphy, N Barry.

UCC: L McHugh, E Cripps, E Kerr, N Barry, S Clein, A O’Mahony, R Kingston, A Martin, R O’Dea, E O’Sullivan, A Stokes, J Murphy, E O’Donoghue, C Dring, L Ryan, I Lyons.

HARLEQUINS: L Bateman, L Power, Y O’Byrne, R Walsh, N Sexton, I Kingston, A Power, L Cripps, A O’Shea, K Moore, M Barry, A Nangle, L O’Shea, B O’Hare, R O’Shea, C Sargent, B A O’Farrell.

Umpires: Liz Clifford and Jim Butler.