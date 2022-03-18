John Horgan on hurling: Cork and Wexford both chasing past glory

IT will be interesting to see how Cork and Wexford approach next Sunday’s final game in Division 1A of the National Hurling League.

With both counties safely berthed in the semi-finals as a result of four wins from four in their previous games, the emphasis is very much likely to be on giving game time to those who may not have got all that much of it up to now.

It’s an ideal opportunity for Kieran Kingston and his management team to give starting places to the likes of sub keeper Ger Collins, Cormac O’Brien, Sam Quirke, Padraig Power, Sean Twomey and Tommy O’Connell among others.

It would certainly make sense to give the younger of the two Collins brothers a run out between the sticks just in case that he might be needed further down the line if the older one, Patrick, picked up an injury that might rule him out of a championship encounter His place on the championship 15 is a nailed-on certainty but when the opportunity presents itself, as it does on this occasion, give the number two a taste of inter-county hurling.

The league has gone very well thus far for both Cork and Wexford, they are on a winning streak and are building up a good bit of momentum before the far bigger assignments in April.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston, right, with coach Diarmuid O'Sullivan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Both Kingston and Wexford boss Darragh Egan may well be satisfied with making the knockout stage or they might want to keep that positivity going and might, in fact, want to go all the way and collect the league trophy at the end of the campaign, something that neither county has done for a very long time.

One must go back to 1972-73 since Wexford last triumphed in the competition while Cork have not been successful in it since 1998 And who knows, next Sunday’s meeting in Wexford Park might well be a full dress rehearsal for the final if both counties come through their semi-final encounters the following weekend.

If that came to pass it would evoke memories of an epic series of games between the two in 1993 when they collided in the final in Thurles and it took three games before a resolution was found.

It’s all of 29 years ago now but that trilogy of games captured the imagination of the hurling public and Semple Stadium played host to all three.

The first game was drawn, 2-11 apiece and in the replay, it was 3-9 to Wexford and 0-18 to Cork.

A week later Cork had five points to spare, winning by 3-11 to 0-12 with Barry Egan, John Fitzgibbon, Tomas Mulcahy, Cathal Casey, Pat Buckley and Ger Manley among the scorers.

National Hurling League Final Wexford vs Cork 1993: Tomás Mulcahy of Cork runs on despite losing his hurley. Picture: INPHO

The honour of lifting the trophy went to the outstanding Brian Corcoran who was in the infancy stages of a glittering career that won him every honour that the game could bestow.

He captained the team as a result of Erin’s Own lifting the Cork County SHC for the first time in 1992 when himself and Timmy Kelleher produced performances that are still talked about to this day.

Cork and Wexford hurling down through the ages has always shared a rich rivalry and for the older generation the epic clashes in the 1954 and 1956 All-Ireland finals are fondly recalled, Cork winning in 1954 and Wexford gaining revenge two years later in front of over 80, 000 in the old Croke Park.

In the ‘70s too the counties had many great battles, colliding in the first 80-minute All-Ireland final in 1970 which Cork won with Eddie O’Brien from Passage hitting a hat-trick of goals that are still the topic of many a hurling conversation.

Cork were victorious too in the 1977 All-Ireland final, the middle year of the three-in-a-row and in the All-Ireland semi-finals of 2003 and 2004 the victories again went to the Rebel County In days now long past when Wexford had home advantage in a national league game, Cork had to travel to venues like New Ross and Enniscorthy where the fare sometimes was as fierce as one could ever imagine.

In fact, one could state that a Cork hurling team never got anything easy at a Wexford venue anytime.

GREATEST

However, there was always great respect between the two counties and that was illustrated in one of the great sporting gestures of all time.

Wexford had just won the 1956 All-Ireland final against a Cork team that had Christy Ring producing a gargantuan display only to finish on the losing side. But in a tribute to his prowess, Wexford legends Nick O’Donnell and Bobby Rackard carried him shoulder-high off the pitch.

It was a gesture that has stood the test of time and will never be repeated.

That was Cork and Wexford hurling back then and now both counties are seeking to regain lost glories, Wexford without an All-Ireland title since 1996 and Cork without since 2005.

The current crops from both counties have certainly got off to a positive start in the current league and whatever the outcome on Sunday at Wexford Park is, they are both guaranteed at least one more competitive game before the championship commences.

Nothing will come easy in that for either but it’s been so far, so good for both in their four outings.

We might not learn a great deal next Sunday because there’s nothing really at stake but, at the same time, it’s still a game to be won and for those hoping to be part of the championship squad, an opportunity to put up their hand.