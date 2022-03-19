Kieran Kingston keen for Cork to avoid complacency

WHILE the result won’t matter in terms of progression in the Allianz Hurling League, Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston won’t accept any complacency in tomorrow’s clash away to Wexford (1.45pm).

The Rebels go to Chadwicks Wexford Park with both sides guaranteed semi-final spots after claiming four wins from four. However, Kingston expects another strong performance from his team, whatever 15 players are put out.

“We have a few niggles and a few things that had been dragging on for the last couple of weeks and we’ve used this bit of downtime to try to clear them up,” he says.

“Irrespective of what happens on Sunday, we know we’ve the league semi-final the following week so that’s obviously in the back of your mind.

“At the same time, we want to be really competitive on Sunday and any team we put out, we would expect it to be competitive. We’ve a strong panel with competition for places.

“At the start of the league, we said that we would take each game on its own merits and this will be no different. We want to be really competitive every time we go out, deliver a performance and see where it takes us. Nothing has changed in that regard.”

With some players not risked as they are carrying niggles, Cork’s management will rotate the players, which affords an opportunity to some who have not featured as much as they would like so far.

“We will certainly try to get some game-time into lads that we didn’t get an opportunity to during the league,” Kingston says.

“Because of its competitiveness number one, because the games were coming thick and fast and because it’s so close to championship, it has been difficult to give game-time to some players and they understand that and they know the competition that we have in the panel and how competitive each game is.

“Our hand will be forced in a few instances on Sunday. We’ll get some game-time into lads but at the same time we’d expect to be very competitive.

We know how difficult a place Wexford Park is to go to, any time you go there it’ll be a tough game.”

Meanwhile, today sees Rochestown’s St Francis College in All-Ireland final action as they take on Coláiste Bhaile Chláir of Claregalway in the Paddy Buggy Cup (senior B hurling) final in Meelick at 2pm.

Douglas’s Mark Dolan is one of those in charge of the team along with fellow past pupil Alan Cadogan and Fermoy’s Peter Murphy.

He has been impressed with how the team have dealt with the challenges faced en route to the decider, not least because of how the last two academic years have been affected by Covid-19.

“This group would have had more success in football, they won at U15 level and they were close enough at U16½,” he says.

“Then, especially with Covid over the last two years, some of the guys didn’t have a chance to play U16½ so it was very hard to judge this year what grade to play at and what players we were going to have.

“We had decent numbers that wanted to play – we’ve a very good group of 27 or 28 there now at the moment. There are guys like William Buckley and Kevin Lyons, who won All-Ireland minor medals last year and then other lads who just live for it, which really helps.”

Having beaten Charleville CBS to win the Munster title, the Corn Thomáis Mhic Choilm, last month – the second time in four years that ‘Roco’ claimed that cup – there was no sense of resting on laurels, thanks to the prospect of a first All-Ireland for the school.

“They’re very self-driven, to be honest,” Dolan says, “they’re a great group of lads, in fairness to them.

They’ll have the craic when we’re off but when we’re training or playing, they give 110 percent.

“That’s all you can really ask for with a school team because fellas have commitments with their own clubs and there are some in with Cork, too. They deserve credit for showing up every week, even if they’re not training. It’s a boost to the other lads on the panel as well.”