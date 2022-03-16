Cork U20s’ final John Kerins Cup game abandoned on safety grounds

CORK’S final game in the John Kerins Cup against Galway in Mallow at the weekend had to be abandoned due to the terrible weather.

“It was a 2.30 start and conditions started to get bad about an hour or so before the throw-in.

“The rain really began to fall and at half-time, when we were leading by 0-4 to 0-2, the referee abandoned the game on safety grounds and it was the right call,” explained Cork U20 manager Bobbie O’Dwyer.

It was Cork’s third game in the league based competition against Kerry and the westerners with the Kingdom overcoming Dublin in the final by 1-12 to 1-9 in Nenagh.

Cork bounced back from their 3-16 to 0-13 loss to Kerry by defeating Galway away by 1-12 to 0-13 as the Rebels gear up for a Munster semi-final against either Waterford or Limerick on April 18.

They meet the week before and the Shannonsiders will be fancied to progress after winning the Liam Connor Cup following a 2-9 to 0-8 success against Wicklow.

Cork’s preparations have been influenced by injuries and players lining out at University and Colleges’ levels.

“At no stage have we been able to call on a full panel of players.

“Last weekend we were missing four fellows who were involved in the Dr O’Callaghan Cup, the Simcox Cup and the All-Ireland Colleges D final.

“And this weekend Rochestown are involved in an All-Ireland final and there are a few lads unavailable, but I’m sure it’s the same in every county.

“We try to get a game in every week and we’ve a few lined up for the next couple of weeks. We’ve played about seven already.

“We’ve been doing reasonably ok, apart from getting a trimming from Kerry obviously though we were missing all our UCC contingent that day.

“After the Kerry game we had six new faces and 11 positional changes to play Galway.

“The following week we had seven new faces and the same number of positional changes.

“Trying to identify what your top 20-25 players is difficult and everyone deserves a chance so you’re trying out people. It’s coming along ok,” O’Dwyer added.

Meanwhile, clubs are availing of the Bank Holidays to play their second round of games in the Cork Credit Union sponsored leagues.

Both county champions St Finbarr’s and Ballincollig came make it back-to-back wins tonight following their opening day successes against Eire Og and Mallow respectively, when they meet St Michael’s and Newcestown in Division 1 Group A.

And there are two more games in the section on St Patrick’s Day with Mallow against Kiskeam and Ballingeary against Eire Og.

Kiskeam were the only winners on day one, defeating Ballingeary by two points, but the other three teams are searching for their first victories of the new campaign.

In Group B, there’s an interesting west Cork derby between Clonakilty and O’Donovan Rossa in Clon tonight with the home side bidding to bounce back from the defeat to Nemo Rangers against their Skibbereen rivals, whose rescheduled game with Cill na Martra ended in a 0-12 to 0-10 defeat.

The remaining fixtures are on St Patrick’s Day, when Valley Rovers host Carbery Rangers in Brinny, having opened with a win over Douglas, while the Rosscarbery club drew with Carrigaline, who meet Nemo at home.

Clyda Rovers attempt to make it two-from-two against Douglas after edging Ilen Rovers by a point. Ilen visit Cill na Martra.

FIXTURES: TONIGHT: Cork Credit Union Leagues: Division 1 Group A: Newcestown v Ballincollig, Ballincollig, 7pm; St Finbarr’s v St Michael’s, Togher, 7.30.

Division 2 Group B: Bishopstown v Aghabullogue, Bishopstown, 8pm.

Division 1 Group B: Clonakilty v O’Donovan Rossa,. Clonakilty, 8pm.

Division 2 Group A: Dohenys v Newmarket, Dunmanway, 8.15.

ST PATRICK’S DAY (All 12 noon unless stated): Division 1 Group A: Mallow v Kiskeam, Mallow; Ballingeary v Eire Og, Ballingeary, 1pm.

Division 1 Group B: Valley Rovers v Carbery Rangers, Brinny; Clyda Rovers v Douglas, Mourneabbey; Cill na Martra v Ilen Rovers, Cill na Martra, 1pm Division 2 Group A: Rockchapel v Bantry Blues, Rockchapel; Glanworth v Bandon, Glanworth, 3pm.

Division 2 Group B: Dromtarriffe v Kanturk, Rathcoole; Castletownbere v Aghada, Castletownbere; Naomh Aban v Mitchelstown, Ballyvourney.