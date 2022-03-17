Cork City v Treaty United: Direct approach needed on tricky Markets Field surface

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field, 3pm

KEEP the winning momentum going. That will be the message in the Cork City dressing room ahead of their game against Treaty United.

Top of the table, just after defeating the preseason favourites, confidence among this group of City players has to be the highest it has been for some time.

How quick football can change. Less than a fortnight ago, after their scoreless draw with Longford Town, after losing to Galway, and some were already writing off City’s hope of winning the league, but two wins since propelled City to the top of the table.

Against Waterford, they showed more determination and ambition and that attitude and mindset will be needed again against Treaty if they are to make it back-to-back-to-back Munster derby victories.

Although they won’t be as talented as Waterford, the one guarantee you can expect from the Treaty players is that they will work tirelessly throughout the 90 minutes and will make it a very difficult game for City.

This will be Treaty’s first home game of the season after seeing the clash with Longford Town postponed. The surface at Markets Field has received much criticism and it would be naive of City to think that they can go to Limerick with a passing approach.

I don’t envision that this game will be one of genuine quality due to the poor quality of the pitch. It is going to be a battle for the City players but they have shown that they are ready for the battle, none more so than Ally Gilchrist, who has been a revelation since joining the club.

The Scottish defender has brought a real physical presence to the team and strikers do not look as if they are enjoying playing against him.

Gilchrist is a defender whose priority is to defend and not try and look good on the ball. You can see he puts a marker down in his first duel with a player which was evident again against Waterford when he fairly barged one of their players to the ground and it was rare that that player came near him again for the rest of the game.

Set-pieces is another area the defender has helped City improve.

Last season, they looked vulnerable at defending set-plays. Treaty are not shy to get the ball into the penalty area no matter where the set-piece is on the pitch and that includes throw-ins. City must be careful not to commit needless fouls and must be disciplined in a challenge.

Jonas Hakkinen and Aaron Bolger, Cork City, contest the ball with Lewis Britton, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Another key player for this game will be Aaron Bolger. I must admit I had my doubts about whether he was a player that could break up play and stop opposition counter-attacks, however his display against Waterford discredited my doubts. His performance on Monday was his best in a City shirt.

He protected the defence with some excellent challenges on the Waterford players. He frustrated the Waterford players and showed why Cardiff City signed him. However, now he must consistently produce that high level.

It’s going to be difficult conditions and Bolger has to be prepared to replicate that defensive effort.

DEADLY DUO

Although it is still very early in the season, Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy have formed a good partnership. Both are willing hard-workers for the team and both cause problems for the opposition defence.

Murphy is going from strength to strength and runs himself into the ground. Keating is a clever player who has excellent movement and took his goal against Waterford neatly because that was not an easy finish. He had so much time to think about what he was going to do which can be the hardest chance to take in football.

Having two strikers will help against Treaty because they will have to go more direct because of the pitch and will need the extra body battling for mainly 50/50 balls.

Ruairi Keating, Cork City, battling Kevin Joshua, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

This will be another difficult contest. The Treaty fans will be eager for their first home game and create a hostile environment.

However, these City players have matured and are showing signs they are capable of putting a very strong run together.