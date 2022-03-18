Rochestown College gear up for All-Ireland hurling final

As I drive into the car park the memories come flooding back.

It's like I am getting off the bus and heading for class as I visit St Francis College, Rochestown , better known as Rochestown College.

I was far from the best, or worst, student to ever grace the corridors but one thing I always enjoyed was playing Gaelic football for the school. That love of GAA was instilled in me and plenty others by a man that is still at the school to this day.

He has handed over the baton of training teams to others now as he is currently a vice-principal as the school has grown to more than 700 pupils. Liam Murphy arrived at the school in the same year I did, as the first PE teacher, which has now become a department of its own.

Back then there was hardly a week went by that he left the school before 6pm as he would be up on the pitch training a team. The foundation he works tirelessly to lay down has seen the school go on to its fair share of success over the years and now it is on the cusp of another first.

On Saturday they are 60 minutes away from winning their first All-Ireland hurling final as they take on Colaiste Bhaile Chlair from Claregalway in the Paddy Buggy Cup, the Senor B decider, at Meelick in Clare.

Looking after the team are Cork senior hurler Alan Cadogan, along with Mark Dolan and Peter Murphy.

They have guided this team to the final, starting with a good win over Dungarvan in the Munster championship.

They will be looking to the likes of former Cork minors William Buckley and Kevin Lyons, along with Seán Brady, Conor Coakley, Conor O’Donovan, and Cian Buckley to see the cup head back to Leeside tomorrow.

Members of the Rochestown College management team: Alan Cadogan, Peter Murphy, and Mark Dolan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

"It's a massive achievement for the school to reach their first ever hurling All-Ireland final but it's also good for Cork hurling to have a school representing the county," said Cadogan. "There has been a huge buzz and excitement around the school for the last week or two since our win over Downpatrick.

"The lads have put in a massive effort all year and it's great to see that paying off by reaching the final. Even when I was here we were playing C hurling and look at the improvements that have been made over the last 10-12 years.

"There is a good mix of players there coming from Douglas, Ballygarvan , Passage, Blackrock, Carrigaline and from the Barrs. It has grown so much since Denis McDonnell reintroduced hurling 16 or 17 years or so ago that now we have two teams at some age levels.

The GAA department, both hurling and football, have expanded massively over the last few years. It didn't happen overnight, it has been a long process but it's great to be where we are now.

"If truth be told when we started back in September the lads said they would give it a go and we asked a lot of them. I think if you maximise their potential then you can't ask for anymore.

"Compared to some schools we don't get a lot of access to them with the likes of William Buckley and Kevin Lyons involved with the Cork U20 squad and then clubs also looking for them.

It looks like they are enjoying it and it's great to see."

Rochestown College players training ahead of the Post Primary Schools All-Ireland SHC B final. Picture Denis Minihane.

"From our first game I thought we showed great character as we didn't really know what we had," added Dolan. "That was against Dungarvan and they are always a tough school to beat, but we got the edge through a couple of goals and I think it started to click with the lads we have a good team and can compete at the top level.

"We have found to a man they have all stood up and be counted to get us to where we are. But we know we are in for a tough battle in the final and even at things like Féile you would always come up against very strong things from their area.

"They will have the pull from a good number of clubs and have had some good wins along the way and any team that gets to a final has to be a good side. But we are really just trying to focus on ourselves and know it's going to be a tough battle on the day."