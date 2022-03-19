Cork camogie: Crunch games for minor, U16 and intermediate teams

ANOTHER busy weekend of inter-county games with three Cork teams in action within 24 hours.

Unfortunately, there's a clash again, with the Tesco All-Ireland Minor semi-final taking place in Thomastown at 2pm on Sunday while the Munster U16 championship going ahead in Castle Road at 2pm. It is tough to get games played at times to suit everybody but it's a huge pity both games are on the same day so far apart.

SATURDAY: Littlewoods Division 2 League: Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm.

The Division 2 team head to Pairc Tailteann this afternoon for the last game in their group against Meath.

As we predicted a few weeks ago it has all come down to the last game to decide who will take the runners-up spot and a quarter-final place. In the event of a draw it will come down to scoring differences and currently Cork are in a good position with an eight-point advantage over Meath.

Last season Meath lost out to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final. They are a well-balanced, established side with a lot of experience.

They got their league campaign back on track with a win over Kildare last week following a disappointing 2-10 to 1-7 loss to Wexford. Just like Cork had to battle hard for victory over Derry, by a point. Aoife Minogue, Grace Coleman, the experienced Kristina Troy, Amy Gaffney, Megan Thynne and Sinead Hackett continue to be to the fore for them.

In appalling weather conditions on Saturday last Cork stood up and were counted as they overcame the challenge posed by Derry, having to dig deep. Two points separated the sides at the finish with a Rachel O’Shea goal proving vital.

Manager Trevor Coleman has been giving players an opportunity to stake a claim for championship with a play-off spot within touching distance he will not be slow in emptying his bench.

SUNDAY: Tesco All-Ireland Minor semi-final: Cork v Tipperary, Thomastown, 2pm.

Yes, you have read right, the venue is Thomastown, Kilkenny for the all Munster clash between Cork and Tipperary tomorrow in the Tesco All-Ireland semi-final.

It seems no venue could be secured in the whole of Munster and as a result, the counties were given the choice of tossing or playing in Kilkenny. We are constantly hearing about integration and being all under the one umbrella but I wonder will there be any more shelter under that umbrella if the GAA, camogie and ladies football combine?

It is a sad situation to think there was no pitch in the province of Munster willing to host such a prestigious game. But hats off to Thomastown for doing so.

Now back to the game. Cork are bidding to reach the final for the second year in a row and having received one heck of a fright against Waterford last weekend they will certainly be on red alert.

Conditions were tough after torrential rain on Saturday left underfoot conditions heavy but both sides battled through 60 minutes before going to extra time where it took an Orlaith Cahalane free three minutes into added time in extra time to finally decide it.

Muddy conditions for Cork players against Waterford during the Tesco All-Ireland Minor quarter-final at Castle Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tipperary, having topped Group 3 were one of the two sides to go directly to the semi-final. They overcame Limerick, Wexford and Antrim already.

Kate Ralph, Celine Guinan Orla O’Brien and Jennifer Heffernan have all impressed to date while midfielder Orla O’Brien has been strong all through, with keeper Molly O’Dwyer commanding a strong defence that includes Ella O’Dwyer, Niamh Franks and Meabh Ryan.

Nothing beats a hard match and Cork certainly got that last Sunday from Waterford but Jerry Wallace will be looking for a better return from his attack.

Only four of their 10 points against Waterford were from play and he knows this will not be enough to get through to another final.

SUNDAY: Munster U16 Championship: Cork v Waterford, Castle Road, 2pm.

The Munster U16 championship gets under way tomorrow when holders Cork entertain Waterford in Castle Road in what they hope will be a winning start to their provincial campaign.