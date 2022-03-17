Paudie Palmer: Beara's All-Ireland was a welcome break from another GPA stand-off

NOTHING like a wee GAA dispute to get us up and at it.

Ok, let’s not overestimate the number of people who are exercised by the last sporting split that has descended on our country. But are you with the GPA or with the GAA in this particular stand-off?

Of course, everything is relative. We are not at the Saipan levels of interest yet but for those of us who travel on the GAA express, this latest GPA stance is a bit of a story.

LUCKY

You have heard of the term 'the western world' and probably appreciate how lucky we are to live in it.

Recently, some guru who claims to be handy with the abacus informed us that about 7% of the world's population live in this perfect existence while 3% of the children of the world can be officially be described as westerners.

He was on his way to suggesting that the great western world of Europe and North America was on its way out the door of world influence. As the discussion was moving outside of my cerebral limit, I reverted to the happenings on GAA land.

When the news broke on Saturday that the GPA had issues with the GAA but prior to heading to the picket lines they were withdrawing cooperation with the media, it focused my attention. They also indicated they would like their county managers to do likewise.

The big game in Tralee on Saturday night was the first test and when the Mayo corner-forward Ryan O’Donoghue didn’t appear to collect his Man of the Match award, we realised that Tom Parsons had got the GPA message out to his fellow county men.

Jack O’Connor did appear on the TV screen so we can only assume that the pigeon ferrying the message hadn’t made it to Tralee on time.

For the Sunday afternoon fix, we were detailed to travel to Pairc Tailteann for the four-pointer between Cork and Meath.

The Weather Lord was by and large in benevolent mood and despite the fact that the stadium is on the appointment list for serious cosmetic surgery, the playing surface was perfect. However, for those who presented in the press box, Parsons' boycott was gaining some traction.

There was an acceptance that the players wouldn’t talk but for the rebel media folk, hopes were high that Keith Ricken would answer the call.

Most of you who read GAA reports will be aware that a sizeable percentage of same is now devoted to post-match management comments.

At half time, the grapevine was not the bearer of good news: this boycott was spreading like a forestry fire on a dry windy spring night.

The managers were gagged. Old-fashioned match reports had to be prepared, where happenings on the pitch rather the managerial view took centre-stage.

Radio station presenters who had set aside an amount of time to play the reactions from the dressing rooms were now searching the archives.

HORROR SHOW

I fully realise that you don’t require the views of this column to point out the perilous state of Cork football. If one was handed a blank sheet to script a horror movie on the subject, you would do well to come up with something better than what’s on view.

Injury numbers are now heading towards 20, including about seven who would be expecting to start. Then the sequence of results that would cost you a place in Division 3 let alone Division 2.

On the way home, one of the travelling companions who has a fetish for county grounds began a discussion on the possible locations of where we would be visiting in the 2023 Allianz journey.

Wicklow was mentioned. There was need to say no more.

By 2.30pm on Sunday next, the said individual may have a clearer picture. Defeat against Down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and its Division 3 and the Tailteann Cup.

Cork manager Keith Ricken and Steven Sherlock leave the pitch in Navan. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Prior to annual congress 2020, the suits in Croke Park had a motion ready to go.

Initially, very few took notice, but had it gone through the people of the Beara peninsula would have been denied the awesome feel-good factor experienced by them over the past few weeks.

The motion was presented with a so-called positive spin but on closer examination, it stated, that the only Post Primary Schools competitions that would go to All-Ireland level would be at A and B.

All others would finish after the provincial finals.

Thanks to the good work of a number of people, it get to the floor of congress, which ensured that the C and D football and the C hurling survived.

On Saturday last Beara CS defeated Our Lady’s Secondary School Belmullet in a thrilling final played before a large crowd at St Joseph's Doora Barefield to win the D competition.

If you to engage the services of a marketing company to create the same level of interest in Gaelic football as this competition has done in this peninsular area you probably need Roman Abramovich to foot the bill.

Yes, there are occasions when the connection between what is happening back in the ranch and the corridors of power at Croke Park is not what it should be.