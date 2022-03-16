Cork v Wexford: Lessons from the hurlers' recent clashes with the Yellowbellies

CORK head to Wexford this Sunday with a place in the Allianz League semi-final already secured and the stakes low.

Here we look back at three more important clashes across the back decade when the teams collided in championship.

Damien Cahalane, Cork, in action against Rory Jacob, Wexford, in the 2012 All-Ireland hurling qualifier in Semple Stadium. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

2012 qualifier, Thurles:

Cork 3-24 Wexford 2-17

After going down to Tipperary in a Munster semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they should have won, Jimmy Barry-Murphy's young Cork side cut loose in the qualifiers.

Luke O'Farrell pounced for a couple of clinical goals and Anthony Nash buried what would be become a trademark rocket from a placed ball. 20-year-old Chris Joyce was in line to make his debut at centre-back but broke his wrist that week in training, instead Eoin Cadogan went to six, flanked by Tom Kenny and William Egan.

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, out of favour up to that juncture, appeared as a sub and then started the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Waterford (when he should have been Man of the Match) and the loss to Galway at Croke Park. He bowed out after that. Darren Sweetnam was also introduced but his departure at season's end was to switch to Munster Rugby.

Nash was later picked as the All-Star keeper, repeating the feat in 2013 when JBM's charges lost a classic All-Ireland final replay to Clare.

Anthony Nash hits the net with a penalty. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Scorers for Cork: Luke O’Farrell 2-2, Patrick Horgan 0-7 (0-5 f), Anthony Nash 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1 f), Niall McCarthy 0-4, Conor Lehane, Paudie O’Sullivan, Pa Cronin, Jamie Coughlan (0-1 f), 0-2 each, Lorcán McLoughlin, Cathal Naughton 0-1 each.

Wexford: Diarmuid Lyng 1-3 (0-2 sl, 0-1 f), Garrett Sinnott 1-2, Jack Guiney 0-5 (0-2 f, 0-1 65), Rory Jacob 0-3, Harry Kehoe 0-2, Dave Redmond, Liam Óg McGovern 0-1 each

2015 qualifier, Wexford Park:

Wexford 0-20 Cork 2-22

This was one of Conor Lehane's best displays in Rebel red, carving the home side open for 1-6, complemented by a fine Seamus Harnedy goal and nine points for Patrick Horgan, 0-4 from play.

Conor Lehane was Man of the Match for Cork against Wexford in 2015. Picture: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

The hard work was done in the first half with Jimmy Barry-Murphy's side leading 2-17 to 0-9 at the interval.

After failing to fire against Waterford in a league final loss and again in the Munster championship opener, Cork rejigged the line-up, using Brian Lawton as an auxiliary midfielder alongside Bill Cooper and Daniel Kearney, while Aidan Walsh, Mark Ellis and Cormac Murphy formed a powerful half-back unit.

Cork subsequently beat Clare to reach a quarter-final against Galway where they were outmuscled and outhurled.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-9 (0-5 f), Conor Lehane 1-6, Seamus Harnedy 1-1, Bill Cooper, Brian Lawton 0-2 each, Damien Cahalane, Patrick Cronin 0-1 each.

Wexford: Ian Byrne 0-12 (0-9 f), David Redmond, Harry Kehoe 0-2 each, Aidan Nolan, Kevin Foley, Paul Morris, Conor McDonald 0-1 each.

2016 qualifier, Thurles:

Wexford 0-23 Cork 1-17

A first win for Wexford over Cork since the 1956 All-Ireland final, sent Kieran Kingston's side crashing out of the qualifiers at Semple Stadium.

Cork, who had ground out a victory in Páirc Uí Rinn over Dublin in the previous round, after a woeful display in the Munster quarter-final against Tipp, were sluggish from the off, trailing 0-12 to 0-6.

Daniel Kearney's second-half goal after coming on for John Cronin seemed to turn the tide before Wexford took control in the closing stages, with Lee Chin and Conor McDonald immense in attack.

Shane Kingston and Mark Coleman, both just out of minor, were pitched in as late subs.

Aidan Nolan gathers the sliotar for Wexford in the 2016 qualifier, with rookie Mark Coleman in the background. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Éanna Martin, county-winner on Leeside with Sars, started wing-back for Wexford, having been in goal for the Leinster outfit in the 2012 meeting.

Scorers for Wexford: Conor McDonald 0-13 (0-10 f), Lee Chin 0-4, Liam Óg McGovern 0-2, Jack O’Connor, Paul Morris, Eoin Moore (f), Mark Fanning (f) 0-1 each.

Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-7 (0-6 f), Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell 0-3 each, Daniel Kearney 1-0, Bill Cooper, William Egan, Seamus Harnedy, Aland Cadogan 0-1 each.