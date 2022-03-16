Barry Drake Day two tips: Wednesday: Felicien is worth an each-way flutter

Saint Felicien is worthy of strong each-way support in today's 2.50pm at the Festival, the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle.

The x-French selection scored impressively on yard bow at Gowran before finishing a fine second to Darasso in Limestone Lad at Naas.

Robbie Power will ride for Gordon Elliott and there's strong word on this exciting young horse in recent weeks.

The step-up in trip is likely to bring about further improvement and he looks certain to reach the frame.

The best of the more experienced Irish runners could turn out to be Ashdale Bob, ahead of The Shunter.

Shiskin rates banker material in the 3.30pm, the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The Nicky Henderson trained star was very strong in the closing yards last time out as he pulled out all the stops to beat Energumene in Clarence House at Ascot.

He will once again relish the Cheltenham hill and he brings top-class festival form to the race.

Sporting Life Arkle Chase (Grade 1).

A winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Arkle Chase in recent years, he's unopposable in this and another outstanding winning performance is very much respected.

There are massive doubts over Chacun Pour Soi and the rest just aren’t good enough.

The way the race will be run with Energumene or even Chacun Pour Soi going out in front it will fall into Shishkin's lap and it should be a comfortable win with Shiskin charging up the Cheltenham hill.

The closing race on the day is due off at 5.30 pm and the Irish have a fantastic record in the Cheltenham Bumper.

Winning the last 5 in a row, team Ireland look pretty much guaranteed to make it 6 on the bounce.

This year’s renewal looks hotter than last years and performances from the 3 horses at the top of the market have all been electric.

Redemption Day has had just the one run in his career but could not have done it any better, he seems to be all speed.

Patrick that day never had to ask him any questions and did everything with such ease.

At around 6-1, he's an each-way play for me.

Cheltenham Festival, Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England 17/3/2021 Glenfarclas Chase Keith Donoghue on Tiger Roll comes home to win Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Francesca Altoft

His stablemate and market leader Facile Vega could not have impressed any more than he did at the DRF, going on that running, he will go very well. American Mike is another one that will have plenty of supporters.

Gordon Elliott's runner looks the real deal.

In the 2.30 pm, The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, a chance might be worth taking with the Noel Meade trained Beacon Edge.

At fancy odds, he could well run into the frame.

Jumping will be key to his chances, but if getting it right on the day, he could go very well at a big each way price.

TIPS:

1.30 pm Sir Gerhard

2.10 pm Capodanno

2.50 pm Saint Felicien (NB)

3.30 pm Shiskin (Nap)

4.10 pm Tiger Roll

4.50 pm Embittered

5.30 pm Redemption Day