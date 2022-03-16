Kevin Murphy Day two Tips: Wednesday see's Russell and Tiger Roll reunited for the final time

YOUGHAL'S Davy Russell and Tiger Roll will be reunited for one last time in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham today.

The dual Grand National winner has been an extraordinary horse and is chasing a sixth victory at the festival.

Owner Michael O’Leary has decided that the Tiger retire will not run at Aintree as he feels the handicapper has allocated him too much weight for the Grand National.

This would be a very special victory for Russell who won the Triumph Hurdle on Tiger Roll back in 2014.

Tiger Roll and Robbie Power at the start before pulling up in The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase

The Champion Chase is the feature race on day two of Cheltenham with the clash of Shishkin, Energumene and Chaqun Pour Soi one of the highlights of the week.

Cork man Joe Donnelly hit the jackpot when purchasing Shishkin who is unbeaten in his last 10 races.

Energumene and Paul Townend got everything right when they clashed at Ascot, but Shiskin still managed to beat him in a thriller.

The Mullins team also have Chaqun Pour Soi who has been brilliant in Ireland but has failed to fire on two occasions in England including this race last season. It promises to be a classic, but Shiskin gets the vote here to win at his third consecutive festival.

The Ballymore Novice Hurdle gets day two underway with Sir Gerhard one of the bankers of the week for many Irish punters.

DROP THE ANCHOR & Simon Torrens after winning the Ladbrokes Hurdle. a double on the day for the jockey.

Paul Townend is likely to keep it simple here as this horse has loads of pace and is a P2P winner.

Journey With Me represents the De Bromhead team and is certainly capable of upsetting the favourite while Three Stripe Life under Davy Russell will have his supporters for the Elliot team.

The Festival Novices Chase looks between the English pair of Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame who is the one of the best jumpers in racing and trained by Paul Nicholls.

The Irish challengers include Farouk D’Alene for Davy Russell and Paul Townend rides Gaillard Du Mesnil.

The Champion Bumper is always a massive betting race and the Mullins team appear bullish about Facile Vega who is currently the even money favourite.

Gordon Elliot is represented American Mike who will have the services of the brilliant Jamie Codd and has looked impressive also.

Tips

1.30pm: Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Sir Gerhard, Paul Townend, W Mullins.

2.10pm: Festival Novice Chase, Bravemansgame, H Cobden, P Nicholls

2.50pm: Coral Cup, Drop The Anchor, S D Torrens, P Fahy

3.30pm: Queen Mother Champion Chase, Shiskin, N De Bonville, N Henderson.

4.10pm: Cross Country Chase, Tiger Roll, D Russell, G Elliot

4.50pm: Grand Annual Chase, Embittered, B J Cooper, J P O’Brien

5.30pm: Champion Bumper, Facile Vega, P Mullins, W Mullins