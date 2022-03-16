Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 11:19

Kevin Murphy Day two Tips: Wednesday see's Russell and Tiger Roll reunited for the final time

Kevin Murphy Day two Tips: Wednesday see's Russell and Tiger Roll reunited for the final time

Favourite Sir Gerhard, who is set to face eight rivals in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. Issue date: Monday March 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Cheltenham Wednesday. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Kevin Murphy

YOUGHAL'S Davy Russell and Tiger Roll will be reunited for one last time in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham today. 

The dual Grand National winner has been an extraordinary horse and is chasing a sixth victory at the festival. 

Owner Michael O’Leary has decided that the Tiger retire will not run at Aintree as he feels the handicapper has allocated him too much weight for the Grand National. 

This would be a very special victory for Russell who won the Triumph Hurdle on Tiger Roll back in 2014.

Tiger Roll and Robbie Power at the start before pulling up in The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase
Tiger Roll and Robbie Power at the start before pulling up in The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase

The Champion Chase is the feature race on day two of Cheltenham with the clash of Shishkin, Energumene and Chaqun Pour Soi one of the highlights of the week. 

Cork man Joe Donnelly hit the jackpot when purchasing Shishkin who is unbeaten in his last 10 races. 

Energumene and Paul Townend got everything right when they clashed at Ascot, but Shiskin still managed to beat him in a thriller. 

The Mullins team also have Chaqun Pour Soi who has been brilliant in Ireland but has failed to fire on two occasions in England including this race last season. It promises to be a classic, but Shiskin gets the vote here to win at his third consecutive festival.

The Ballymore Novice Hurdle gets day two underway with Sir Gerhard one of the bankers of the week for many Irish punters. 

DROP THE ANCHOR &amp; Simon Torrens after winning the Ladbrokes Hurdle. a double on the day for the jockey.
DROP THE ANCHOR & Simon Torrens after winning the Ladbrokes Hurdle. a double on the day for the jockey.

Paul Townend is likely to keep it simple here as this horse has loads of pace and is a P2P winner. 

Journey With Me represents the De Bromhead team and is certainly capable of upsetting the favourite while Three Stripe Life under Davy Russell will have his supporters for the Elliot team.

The Festival Novices Chase looks between the English pair of Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame who is the one of the best jumpers in racing and trained by Paul Nicholls. 

The Irish challengers include Farouk D’Alene for Davy Russell and Paul Townend rides Gaillard Du Mesnil. 

The Champion Bumper is always a massive betting race and the Mullins team appear bullish about Facile Vega who is currently the even money favourite. 

Gordon Elliot is represented American Mike who will have the services of the brilliant Jamie Codd and has looked impressive also.

Tips 

1.30pm: Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Sir Gerhard, Paul Townend, W Mullins.

2.10pm: Festival Novice Chase, Bravemansgame, H Cobden, P Nicholls 

2.50pm: Coral Cup, Drop The Anchor, S D Torrens, P Fahy 

3.30pm: Queen Mother Champion Chase, Shiskin, N De Bonville, N Henderson.

4.10pm: Cross Country Chase, Tiger Roll, D Russell, G Elliot 

4.50pm: Grand Annual Chase, Embittered, B J Cooper, J P O’Brien 

5.30pm: Champion Bumper, Facile Vega, P Mullins, W Mullins

More in this section

Paul Townend on Appreciate It wins The Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle 7/2/2021 Cork jockey Paul Townend looks ahead to day one of Cheltenham which begins on Tuesday
UCC v UL - Yoplait LGFA O'Connor Cup Final UCC edged out by UL in the O'Connor Cup final
Cork v Meath: Footballers reveal starting 15 with Kieran Histon in defence Cork v Meath: Footballers reveal starting 15 with Kieran Histon in defence
cork racing
<p>The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Steeplechase</p>

Paul Townend thoughts and tips for Cheltenham day two - Wednesday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more