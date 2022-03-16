Cork coach Chelsea Noonan thrilled with Ireland role

THE UEFA women’s U17 championships will take place in Dublin next week and three girls from Cork are part of James Scott’s squad.

Chloe Atkinson, Heidi Mackin and Heidi O’Sullivan will be key players for Scott, in what promises to be an entertaining campaign.

Atkinson, a former Wilton star, has made it onto the international squad for the first time having been unlucky with injuries over the past 12 months and having coached the pacy winger, I know she is a huge asset to the squad.

Mackin, from Carrigaline, had a huge role over the past few months, captaining her country earlier in the season and she will have a key part for Scott at centre-back here.

O’Sullivan played with Lakewood and is now with Limerick side Treaty United. She has made massive strides over the years and her experience at international level should stand to her in next weeks championships.

I recently caught up with assistant-coach, Cork's Chelsea Noonan.

She has made massive progress herself lately on the coaching ladder and here the FAI Development Officer tells us of her excitement of the championships being held in Dublin.

Douglas' Chelsea Noonan is tackled by Courcey Rovers' Elaine O'Reilly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Round two of the UEFA Women’s U17 Championship will take place in Dublin and we'll be playing all three of our games in Tallaght Stadium which will be a fantastic experience for the players,” said Noonan.

"It’s massive to have the home advantage for the games as it really does come down to small margins when playing competitive teams. We’re hoping to have a decent crowd at all three games to support and cheer on the players to perform.

“Round one was held in Norway back in October 2021 and that group consisted of ourselves, Norway, Hungary and Bulgaria. We started strong in our first game against Hungary and came away with a 3-1 win. Another good performance followed against Bulgaria where we won 3-0 so we were guaranteed qualification at this point.

"It all came down to the last game against Norway for top spot position, which was indeed a very tough game. We scored just before the half time whistle which was massive going into the second half with a 1-0 lead. Norway then equalised in the 83rd minute.

"Had it remained 1-1 at the end of the game, Norway would have topped the group as they had a higher goal difference score, however in the 91st minute, DLR Waves player Joy Ralph scored a winner to give us top spot position. It was a fabulous way to finish the round.

Cork coach Chelsea Noonan making a point at a training session

“So now we have round two and we are really looking forward to it. Slovakia, Finland and Iceland will travel to Dublin to compete and each team will bring different challenges. In order to qualify for the finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina from May 3-15, we need to top our group.

"Of course, as with any European competition, this will be tough but we have great belief in the squad and their abilities. We have prepared well and come March 23, we will be encouraging the team to play without fear and enjoy the experience.”

Noonan, a former international goalkeeper and Douglas Hall player, is delighted to have Cork girls on the squad and she believes each of them offer something unique to the squad.

“There is great talent within the squad which includes three players from Cork.

"Heidi Mackin, Cork City, is a talented defender who has gone from strength to strength over the past year and she was influential throughout our qualification process in Norway.

"Chloe Atkinson, Cork City, a quick and skilful winger has been selected for the squad for the first time this year after suffering a few injuries earlier in the season.

"Finally, Heidi O’Sullivan, Treaty United, a creative attacker with an eye for goal who just keeps getting better and better as the season goes on. Each of the three Cork girls bring a different aspect to the squad and I’m sure they will be vital in our qualification hopes.”

Noonan is assistant coach to Scott, a position she took up last June and one she is thoroughly enjoying.

“Head coach James Scott appointed me to the position last June and I grabbed it with both hands. It’s brilliant to be involved with such a great group of people all working towards the same goal of developing players to the best of their ability.

"It certainly helped that I was part of the international set up as a player. I played underage international from U15 to U19 so it’s fantastic to be involved now in a coaching manner and be able to assist players to achieve their full potential. I recently began the UEFA Elite Youth A Licence and I’m looking forward to furthering my knowledge in order to become the best coach I can be.

"I’m currently working as an FAI Development Officer in Kerry which is incredibly exciting in terms of developing grassroots football in the region. I believe my time working with the international set-up will help me in my job in Kerry.

"But for now the focus is on the U17 championships and I hope the girls can put on a great performance as they are a very talented group.”