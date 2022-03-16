Marlboro get back to winning ways in Business League

Marlboro Trust 4

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2

ONLY two matches in the top flight survived last weekend’s inclement weather with both Marlboro Trust and Jason O’Neill Electrical looking to get back to winning ways after a run of indifferent form in the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division.

Marlboro won the corresponding fixture when the sides met earlier in the campaign.

On that occasion goals from Kevin McMahon, Tom Frawley and Colm O’Driscoll eased the four time winners into a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead. A fine strike from Paudie Cotter, reduced the deficit but Trust had done enough to win.

After Darren McCarthy fired the visitors into an 8th minute lead following an eye catching solo run, goals inside a nine minute spell from Kevin O’Sullivan (2), one a penalty, and Daniel del Blanco turned the contest on its head.

O’Sullivan completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute before Conor O’Keeffe pulled a second back with ten minutes remaining.

OBS 0

Doolan’s Cow 7

It hasn’t been a good week for OBS who went under to crushing defeats to Jay Bazz in the Mooney Cup and Doolan’s last Saturday at windswept Crosshaven.

James Cotter scored four with Tony O’Reilly, Stephen McCarthy and Jamie Murphy also among the goals for the league leaders.

Roy McCarthy, Liam Horgan and Aaron Hennessy were dominant throughout for the visitors.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

VIP Barbers 0

Jay Bazz 2

Jay Bazz kept their title hopes alive by accounting for VIP Barbers on the all-weather surface at Crosshaven.

Alex O’Driscoll and Ryan O’Gorman netted the goals for the winners whose best included Sam Heffernan, Adam Geraghty and captain Brandon Downey.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 2

Trend Micro 7

Trend Micro picked up their best result of the season in the Sunday afternoon fixture at Crosshaven by putting seven past the visitors.

Breno Messias had a match to remember by scoring four of the total with Matheus Freire, José Guerra and Iraildo Rodrigues da Cruz also among the goals.

Right-back Alan Dalton was outstanding for the winners. Eoin Nash and Ben Roberts replied for Rovers.

FOOT-NOTE : The management committee extends its condolences to our disciplinary officer Anto Golden on the recent passing of his father Michael.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

It’s all to play for as the Business end of the season looms with both divisions nearing their conclusion.

A number of teams are in the mix as the race hots up in the quest for title success.

In the premier Doolan’s Cow are in pole position to win the top prize for the fourth time.

The current shield holders have full points from their opening thirteen matches and currently lie six points clear of Satellite Taxis with two matches in hand.

Ten points are required from a possible twenty-one to secure the championship. Satellite Taxis and UCC Utd., who they have beaten once already, are the only realistic danger blocking their way. Doolan’s’ Striker Jamie Murphy leads the scoring charts in the top flight with his team enjoying a healthy goals for of 59.

Following Harp Celtic’s recent withdrawal, SCS Crookstown, whose recent run to the last four of the Mooney Cup, can inspire a run of positive league form to bridge the four point gap to District 11 who have a match played more.

District 11’s recent 5-4 win over Martin Harvey Solicitors and draw with JONE the following week has eased their relegation fears considerably but two wins from six might still be required to avoid being brought into the drop zone.

The first division championship race is a much tighter affair with four teams battling it out for honours.

Brew Boys lead long time leaders Lion’s Den by the slender margin of two points with a match played more with both in a strong position to win out at the finish.

Their second meeting, the first ended in a draw, could tip the scales either way providing both pick up maximum points from their remaining fixtures.

Jay Bazz, back in fifth but with matches in hand due to extended cup exploits earlier in the campaign, are next best poised to mount a challenge but with three of the top five to play including the top two, have the destination of the title in their own hands.

Daz Barbers in third spot, four points off the pace will have to achieve maximum points from their remaining fixtures against Co. Council, Cork Hospitals and Suro Cars while hoping results elsewhere might go their way.

Longboats and Co. Council will rue their early season form which has kept them out of contention.

At the bottom VIP Barbers and Telus International have the Weigh Inn Dripsey, who picked up a much needed win the previous weekend, in their sights for a top ten finish which would be a welcome consolation for what has been a disappointing campaign.

Interestingly, Cork Hospitals, Suro Cars and debutants Trend Micro are contesting a three way tussle in mid-table with just a point between each going into mid March.