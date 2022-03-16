Lots of contenders for AUL League 1 title race

Since the last time we reviewed League 1, there has been some interesting developments occur.

And I suppose the first thing to point out is – there is no team in this section undefeated – such is the competitiveness of the section.

Also, there will be two teams promoted here as well as two teams relegated.

Leading the pack is CFC Banteer, but they have more games played than the chasing pack behind them and have just three games left to play in their league program.

However, as long as it is mathematically possible to either win the title or gain promotion, you have to say they are still in there with a chance.

Cathedral Celtic are second and similarly to Banteer, they too have more games played than the others behind them and I guess a significant dent to their title ambitions was made when they went down 1-2 to UCC last time out.

One of the favourites for me at this point in time looks like UCC whose performance against Cathedral Celtic when they won 2-1 at the Mardyke looked impressive.

If they can hold this form going forward, they could make a big impression, but there’s still a lot of football for them to play yet as they have only seven games played.

They have a good youthful side with some quality players in their squad.

After seeing them recently against Cathedral Celtic, some of these players have made a decent impression.

Wearing the number nine is Conor Kavanagh who looks a decent player in this position.

Aside from working his line intelligently, he has good skill on the ball with a first touch good enough to allow him move the ball quickly in tight situations.

Stephen Bradfield also shows well for the students while operating down the right flank.

Corkbeg's Jordan Ryan who has been very influential in his side's good run of form.

He shows good vision and anticipates the runs of others as well.

At the heart of their defence, both Conor O’Neill and Eoghan Heaney looked solid and seem to have a good understanding when it comes to making a decision as which one covers and which one challenges.

Then, their keeper Eoin O’Donnell looks to have a safe pair of hands and deals with crosses competently while also showing that he can distribute the ball well.

Blarney Street are next in fourth spot, but with only nine games played.

For me, this is another favourite also for the title and as can be seen from their statistics, they have a solid defence as well as having a good balance from the midfield through to their front line.

With more experience than UCC, they certainly know well how to manage the game while holding their advantage.

At the heart of their defence, they have in Johnnie Walsh and George Kenny two fine defenders with lots of experience who are strong, insightful and commanding.

In midfield, there is abundance of quality and experience with Alan King who is a superb passer of a ball along with being a dead-ball specialist as well as having attacking flair.

Sitting in with King then is Victor Mylod who is a strong and imposing player that can break up play at will.

Then, there is James Greene, Christy Driscoll, Aaron McGhee and Christopher Butt who can win football matches with their very keen eye for goal.

Grangevale are next in fifth after drifting a bit following some negative results and in sixth spot, Blackpool Celtic still have a chance to get a good run going with just nine games played.

They have a decent enough team to string some good performances together and you never know after that.