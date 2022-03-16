Denihan bags the winner for Bosco's in cup tie against Los Zarcos

St. John Boscos B 2

Los Zarcos 0

(aet)

St. John Boscos B are through to the semi-final of the County cup after goals in extra time from Luke Hourighan and Ciaran Denihan helped them to a 2-0 victory over Los Zarcos at Dungourney.

It was an even enough contest over the first 45, but from the second half through to the finish of extra time, Boscos edged the tie and in the end, deserved to go through.

Despite the heavy conditions, it was a lively start from both sides and we nearly saw a sensational start when from Denny Twomey’s long kick-out, Boscos keeper misjudged the bounce and was relieved to see it inch agonisingly past the upright after just two minutes.

At the other end, Joe Wyre came close with a firm effort that whistled narrowly wide as Twomey could only look on.

When play shifted to the other end, David Kelly found Alan Murphy with a neat ball through, but the Los Zarcos striker was denied by a smart low save from Rob Troy.

Minutes later; Alan Murphy’s turn and strike flashed narrowly wide.

And after Shane Dineen drilled his effort narrowly wide at one end, a good chance fell for the hosts at the other when Michael Keohane fired over from the edge of the box unattended.

The tie ebbed and flowed a bit at this stage and it was Alan Murphy who produced good work before finding himself space enough to fire straight at Rob Troy.

The St. John Boscos side that had a 2-0 victory over Los Zarcos in the quarter-final of the County Cup at Dungourney.

And after a decent run from Darragh Murphy saw him crack a good effort wide, Shane Dineen set Alan Murphy up on the right with a half chance, but the Los Zarcos striker was denied by a fine save from Rob Troy in the end.

With just minutes to the interval, Boscos had a couple of chances when firstly Keohane fed Niall Walsh whose fine effort on goal was matched by an equally good save from Twomey and Los Zarcos had a narrow escape soon afterwards when from Eoin Sweeney’s corner, Barry Fitzgerald was unlucky to see his forceful header cleared off the line.

Boscos engineered an early chance as the second half took off, but Paul O’Hanlon’s lofted pass had just too much on it for Joe Wyre to get a vital touch while Colin Murphy’s low effort at the other end had not enough on it to trouble Troy.

A good chance followed for Boscos when Paul O’Hanlon had an opportunity inside the box, but he failed to make proper contact and the opportunity went.

And after Eoin Sweeney’s throw reached the unmarked Michael Keohane, the midfielder could not keep his effort down from outside the box.

Boscos were starting to open Los Zarcos up a bit now and it was Paul O’Hanlon who found himself played in by Barry Fitzgerald, but with just the Los Zarcos goalkeeper to beat, he failed to guide his effort through.

Then, from Eoin Sweeney’s corner, Barry Fitzgerald headed inches wide to end the action after 90 minutes.

Both sides cancelled each other out as chances were few over the first ten minutes of extra time.

But, the sparks flew in the second period with Boscos’ first goal arriving from a corner after Luke Hourighan was accorded space to poke home from close range and hand Boscos the advantage.

St. John Bosco B's captain Barry Cahill (left) with Los Zarcos captain Denny Twomey, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy.

Boscos second arrived when after they defended successfully from a corner, Ciaran Denihan broke with haste from his own half and as Denny Twomey advanced, Denihan produced a cool finish to the corner to put the tie beyond Los Zarcos’ reach on 108 minutes.

St. John Boscos B: Rob Troy, Gary McAuliffe, Barry Cahill, Sean Corcoran, Eric Costigan, Michael Keohane, Barry Fitzgerald, Niall Walsh, Eoin Sweeney, Joe Wyre, Paul O’Hanlon.

Subs: Ciaran Denihan and Luke Hourighan for Eoin Sweeney and Joe Wyre (75), Mark Hourighan for Paul O’Hanlon (90),

Dave Leahy for Gary McAuliffe (103).

Los Zarcos: Denny Twomey, Shane Cremin, Mark O’Connell, Shane Dineen, Darragh Murphy, Ross O’Donoghue, Adrian Sheehan, Tom O’Shea, Alan Murphy, David Kelly, Colin Murphy.

Subs: Martin Carroll for David Kelly (19), Conor Corkery for Adrian Sheehan (55), Colin Murphy for Ross O’Donoghue (68), Ronan Galvin for Tom O’Shea (90), Cian O’Mahony for Martin Carroll (92).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.