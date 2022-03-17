Bishopstown gear up for two-day #matchesformick fundraiser

All roads lead to Bishopstown today and tomorrow for their #matchesformick event, a marathon of matches at all grades in support of Mick Cronin.

Following a workplace fall, construction foreman Mick suffered life-changing injuries a day before his 52nd birthday on November 18 last year, leaving him with no movement from the shoulders down. The Mick Cronin Support Group, under the stewardship of Mick's friend Pat Cuthbert, former Cork senior football manager and Bishopstown club chairman Brian Cuthbert and club secretary Alan O' Sullivan, have organised the two-day event which features 15 Cork clubs in a great show of support for Mick.

Ballincollig, Ballinhassig, Ballinora, Ballygarvan, Blackrock, Carrigaline, Douglas, Glen Rovers, Keelnameela, Kiskeam, Nemo Rangers, St Catherine’s, St Finbarr’s and Valley Rovers will provide the opposition to their Bishopstown counterparts. Teams from as young as U6 to adult teams will feature in 25 games over the two days, from 9am-7.30pm.

Highlights include the senior hurling match between Bishopstown and neighbours St Finbarr’s on St Patrick’s Day at 11.30 am, with Keelnameela providing the opposition for Mná Maroon in the ladies’ football at 5.30 pm. Friday sees Mick's native club, Kiskeam, travel to Ballinasping Lawn for the senior football game at 11.30 am while later that day, at 5.30pm, the minor hurlers entertain East Cork side St Catherine’s.

Mick's wife Karen spoke of her gratitude for the support of the Cork GAA family: "However difficult the past weeks and months have been, Mick and I and the entire family know we have the backing of all our friends at Bishopstown GAA Club. From the day of Mick's accident forward, Mick and I have been inundated with messages and actions of support from everyone at the club.

"Brian as club chairman, Pat, Alan and everyone involved in the club's committee can take great pride in the outstanding fundraiser they have organised for Mick. Over two days, from U6 upwards, boys and girls, men and women are making a point of coming to Bishopstown to play, mentor, coach, referee, and support teams for Mick. That doesn't even count the people involved in organising the events for the clubhouse on Friday. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude we have for the incredible empathy we have received.

“When one of their own needed it, Bishopstown GAA stood up and supported us, and for that, we'll always be thankful.”

All patrons are welcome to the games over the two days and the clubhouse events on Friday. More details of #matchesformick events can be found on this link, where donations in the form of ticket purchases can be made.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A clash with Wexford will see Cork trying to reverse a recent negative trend against the Slaneysiders.

Both sides have secured places in the semi-finals of the league ahead of the meeting in Chadwicks Wexford Park, so defeat will not have a material effect apart from determining first and second place in the final standings, but since 2016 Cork have found the purple and gold hard to overcome.

While Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s side triumphed in a league quarter-final in his last year in charge, 2015, the following year’s campaign, Kieran Kingston’s first as manager, ended with Cork’s first championship defeat to the Model County since the 1956 All-Ireland final.

A 0-23 to 1-17 loss in Thurles meant a premature finish to the year but the game did see the championship debuts of Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston, who shone as Cork bounced back to win the following year’s Munster championship.

The sides didn’t meet in 2017 but in 2018 Wexford won the Division 1A meeting at Wexford Park, 0-21 to 1-14 the final score after Cork had led by 1-2 to 0-1.

Then, in 2019, Davy Fitzgerald’s side came to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and made it three wins on the trot against Cork, with 1-18 to 0-17 the final score in the visitors’ favour.

While Fitzgerald has departed, his successor Darragh Egan has enjoyed a good start to life in charge of Wexford, with four wins from four in the league so far and a guaranteed knockout game regardless of what happens on Sunday.

Cork have already ended a few sequences so far this year – beating Limerick for the first time in five attempts, winning three league games in a row for the first time since 2015 and four for the first time since 2005 – and halting another would be welcome.