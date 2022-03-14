Ten man Cobh come from behind to record a famous away win over Athlone Town

Athlone Town 2

Cobh Ramblers 3

TEN-man Cobh Ramblers came from behind to secure their first victory of the 2022 League Of Ireland First Division season away to Athlone Town at the Athlone Town Stadium on Monday night.

Ramblers made two changes from the side that played against Cork City, with Jake Hegarty and Harlain Mbayo coming in for Jason Abbott and Ben O'Riordan.

Athlone meanwhile had former Ramblers man Stephen Kenny in their starting eleven.

The early stages saw lively openings for both Thomas Oluwa for Athlone and Danny O’Connell for Cobh, as they threatened the opposing defences.

It was Ramblers that went in front in the 14th minute. After getting onto the end of a long ball over the top, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh maintained his composure to slot the ball into the back of the net with a low finish.

Athlone went close to getting back on level terms on 20 minutes, when Success Edogun headed over from a decent position inside the penalty area.

Cobh were reduced to ten men midway through the opening half, after Luke Desmond was shown a straight red card after an off the ball altercation with Athlone’s Kenny.

Former Liverpool FC underage player Glen McAuley went close for Athlone on 34 minutes, but his driving effort was saved by Ramblers keeper O’Donoghue.

Athlone got back on level terms on the stroke of half time. Following a cross into the box from McAuley, Thomas Oluwa headed neatly into the bottom corner.

Despite being reduced to ten men, it was still all to play for Ramblers heading into the second half.

Athlone had a golden chance to go in front shortly into the second half, when Edogun fired over from close range following a cross by Ubaezuonu, with Daly also going close for the hosts shortly afterwards.

Shortly past the hour mark, Kenny blasted over the crossbar from outside the box for Athlone, as the hosts looked to make their numerical advantage on the pitch count.

Ramblers did threaten midway through the second half, as O’Connell fired straight at Athlone keeper Michael Schlingerman after being played through by Conor Drinan.

Athlone were then also reduced to ten men, after McAuley was shown a straight red card.

Heading into the final quarter of an hour, Habing fired over with a decent Athlone effort.

It was Athlone that went in front in the 82nd minute, when Carlton Ubaezuonu was on hand to finish from a decent ball into the box by Oisin Duffy.

But there was to be late drama for Cobh, as Danny O’Connell slotted home with an instinctive finish inside the penalty area on 89 minutes, before O’Brien-Whitmarsh slotted home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Next up for Ramblers is a home game on Friday night against Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

ATHLONE TOWN: Michael Schlingerman; Derek Daly, Noah Van Geenen, Jackson Hulme, Stephen Kenny, Quincy Nkansah, Glen McAuley, Thomas Oluwa , Success Edogun, Oisin Duffy , Aaron McBride.

Subs: Carlton Ubaezuonu for Nkansah (HT), Gary Armstrong for Hulme (61), Youri Habing for Edogun (71).

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue; John Kavanagh, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill , Issa Kargbo; Danny O’Connell, Luke Desmond, Dale Holland, Conor Drinan; Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Jake Hegarty.

Subs: Ben O’Riordan for Frahill (8, inj), Jack Larkin for Hegarty , James McCarthy for Kavanagh (both 81), Sean McGrath for Drinan (85).

Referee: David Connolly.