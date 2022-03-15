Barry Drake Tuesday Cheltenham tips: Hill to give Henderson a winning start inSupreme

THE Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill can get punters off to a flying start by taking the opening race on day one of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle which gets underway at 1.30 pm.

Second in a point to point around Tipperary, he has since posted two classy performances since joining the Henderson team.

Last time out, the five-year-old justified short odds when delivering a fantastic performance in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

The word coming out of Seven Barrows is really good and the exciting talent should take the world of beating.

Mighty Potter is next best for Gordon Elliott. A winner of the Future Champions Novices' Hurdle at Leopardstown, he will have no problem staying further and he looks nailed on to reach the frame.

Willie Mullins is the man to follow in the 4.50 pm, Gaelic Warrior is selected to land the spoils in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

The ex-French Gaelic horse has long been the talk of the town for this race and his French form does stack up impressively, so he could quite easily make a mockery of this handicap mark.

Saved for this by shrewd connections, he looks well-in. Expect plenty of market support and he is expected to get the job done.

Mullins could also be on target in the 2.10, the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase.

A winner of the Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival, Blue Lord wasn't at his best that and he looks primed for the day. Edwardstone looks very beatable and Blue Lord is worth siding with in an open event.

Runner-up to Blue Lord in a dramatic Irish Arkle, Riviere D'etel is the obvious danger for trainer Gordon Elliott.

The Patrick Ward & Co Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Steeplechase

At very big odds, Zanahiyr is worth an each way play in the 3.30, the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Runner-up at Grade 1 level in Ireland on his last 3 starts. He has 6½ lengths to make up with Honeysuckle from Irish Champion and at around 25-1, he looks a cracking bet.

Cheekpieces are added and that could well bring about further improvement. Honeysuckle just keeps on winning and is taken to become the first mare to win the Champion Hurdle twice.

She has already won three Irish Champion Hurdles and, having shown her career-best form when impressive in this race last year, it will take a big performance to deny the Henry De Bromhead trained star. However, she's worth taking on at short odds.

In other races, Vanillier gets the nod in the closing race, The National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase which is due off at 5.30 pm.

Most impressive when landing the 16-runner Albert Bartlett a year ago. He has strong claims of recording back to back wins at the festival.

TIPS:

1.30 pm Constitution Hill (Nap)

2.10 pm Blue Lord

2.50 pm Ben Dundee

3.30 pm Zanahiyr (EW)

4.10 pm Echos In Rain

4.50 pm Gaelic Warrior (NB)

5.30 pm Vanillier.