Wolfe Tone wins Northern draghunt in fine style

Wolfe Tone Lass continued with her good form to this season when she won the Northern Hunt Puppy draghunt a in style from the Kieran Kearney trained Kerry Surprise of Shanakiel Harriers on Sunday

Trained by Martin Wall who made his name in the sport when a member of Wolfe Tone Harriers and who could forget his feats when he trained Starbird in the nineties.

Starbird actually became the first hound to get placed in an English International draghunt in 1990.

After a number of years out of the sport he has returned this season to join Mayfield Harriers and once again it looks as if he has hit the jackpot with his present hound.

The Michael O’Brien Mayfield trained Mandy is showing good early season form and was the only other hound to complete the course in third place.

For the second consecutive week many hounds have failed to complete the course in the Puppy grade and this a worry going forward as the general opinion is the penny hasn’t dropped with many of them in the art of hunting oil.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer who was winning his second draghunt of the campaign praised the determination of his hound.

“Wolfe Tone Lass is good drive hound and is basically after getting on with her job in the last two draghunts and long may this form continue,” said Martin Wall.

Wall continued: “I don’t get carried away when my hound wins a draghunt as I know how hard it is to do so but she is shaping into a promising animal.” Georgie Burgess showed a good turn of foot to win the veterans draghunt for Northern Hunt trainers Gary and Adam O’Sullivan.

Gary O’Sullivan of Northern Hunt with Georgie Burgess winner of the Northern Hunt veterans draghunt at Fair Hill.

The winner crossed the tape ahead of Penny Lane of the IHT and Magic’s Lad of Mayfield with the remaining tickets going Highlander, Overwater Rodger and Misty Jack.

The Northern Hunt trainers have had a mini drought in the last few seasons and Adam O’Sullivan was naturally delighted to see his hound get his head in front.

“We are delighted with this win as the veteran grade has some quality hounds and hopefully, we can remain injury free,” said Adam O’Sullivan.

The Northern Hunt trainer is youngest ever chairman of the Cork City and County Harriers association and is presently enjoying the role.

“I try to inspire sportsmanship at all times as we are involved in the oldest outdoor sport in this city and county and long may it survive for many years to come,” added O’Sullivan.

There was disappointment for the Northern Hunt club when both Senior and Senior Maiden draghunts were declared void.

No club goes out to run a bad draghunt and the Northern Hunt members were surprised that the competing hounds managed to complete this course under the allocated time of 25 minutes.

There will be no Rerun draghunt on Wednesday and Northern Hunt will compelled to run another Senior draghunt at a later date in the season.

Results Northern Hunt Senior: Void (hounds under allocated time).

Senior Maiden: (hounds under allocated time).

Puppy: 1. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 2. Kerry Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Mandy (Mayfield); (only 3 finished).

Veterans: 1. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 2. Penny Lane (IHT); 3. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Highlander (Mayfield); 5. Overwater Rodger (Clogheen); 6. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).