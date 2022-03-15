Appreciate It and Paul Townend take on the mighty Honeysuckle

LISGOOLD'S Paul Townend will relish the beginning of the greatest show on turf as the four-day Cheltenham Festival begins.

Townend has a quality book of rides throughout the week and as stable jockey to Willie Mullins is warm favourite to be crowned champion jockey for the week.

In the four-championship races he rides Appreciate It, Energumene, Klassical Dream and Al Boum Photo who is already a dual Gold Cup winner. The return of 60,000 patrons on track will ensure a raucous atmosphere for the Champion Hurdle which is the feature race on day one of a cracking card.

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore are odds on favourites as the Queen of jump racing seeks a 15th consecutive victory in a row.

Appreciate It gets the ball rolling in the Champion Hurdle for Townend. A high-quality field will attempt to lower the colours of the mighty Honeysuckle who is unbeaten in 14 races and will be a very tough nut to crack.

But Appreciate It was a brilliant winner of the Supreme Novice Hurdle at last year’s festival and has a solid each way chance at 4/1.

The Lisgoold rider will relish the prospect of lowering the colours of the defending champion and the vibes from the Mullins camp have been very strong in recent days.

Conna’s Jonathan Burke has been based across the water for a few years now and he rides Not So Sleepy in the race.

The Champion Hurdle always provides plenty of drama, but it is impossible to ignore the claims of Honeysuckle.

The Supreme Novice Hurdle gets the meeting underway and is an absolute belter. The English team is very strong with Constitution Hill and Jonbon who will be ridden by Innishannon’s Aidan Coleman.

Paul Townend will ride Dysart Dynamo and the Mullins juggernaut will have high hopes of getting the meeting off to a flying start.

The Arkle Novice Chase looks a wide-open contest and Townend will ride Blue Lord who takes on the English favourite Edwarstone.

Townend and Mullins have a warm favourite in the shape of Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle.

The form of his French races suggests he is well treated by the handicapper and will go off a 2/1 favourite in a very competitive handicap. Doneraile’s Darragh O’Keeffe is a man going places and he rides Doctor Brown Bear in the race and may have an each way squeak at 16/1 to give him his first ever Cheltenham winner.

Following a serious neck injury which forced him to miss last year’s meeting Davy Russell will be selective this week and his only ride on the opening day is Ebasari in the Boodles. Russell is riding out of his skin right now and his record around Cheltenham is up there with the very best in the game.

His association with Gordon Elliot ensures he will have plenty of chances during the week. He rides Galvin in the Gold Cup who is currently disputing favouritism with A Plus Tard.

Finally, it really is a golden era for Cork jockeys with Townend, Russell, Jonathon Burke and Aidan Coleman all involved in the big championship races.

The next generation are following close behind with Adrian Heskin, Darragh O’Keeffe and Maxine O’Sullivan all involved this week.

It promises to be a magnificent week of racing with so many of our jockeys involved.