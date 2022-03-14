Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 15:10

Tomas’ Festival dream of a winner is Evans sent

On Friday, Jesse Evans will be a leading player in the County Hurdle and for the Singleton family and friends they are hoping he can produce his best form on the biggest stage of all.
Mick Malone, Brian Lynch, Jack Singleton, Tomas Singleton and trainer Eugene O’Sullivan at the Castle Bar Cheltenham preview night.

John Coughlan

FOR the Cork racing fraternity watching Cheltenham this week all eyes will be on Jesse Evans owned by Jack and Tomas Singleton with some friends making up the rest of the syndicate.

On Friday, Jesse Evans will be a leading player in the County Hurdle and for the Singleton family and friends they are hoping he can produce his best form on the biggest stage of all.

For Tomas Singleton to have a horse competing at Cheltenham is a dream come true for the syndicate and he is quietly confident he can run a huge race.

Tomas said: “To be fair I think if he reproduces his run that he produced in the Galway hurdle there is every chance he will be in the mix.

“What people must realise is that all owners and trainers will be thinking and dreaming just as we are doing but I wouldn’t put people off having a small each bet on him at 20/1.” 

It was a night to remember for racing fans at the Castle Glanmire recently when more than 500 people witnessed another memorable Cheltenham Preview.

JESSE EVANS and Colin Keane win for trainer Noel Meade in Navan last year
The popular Cork jockey Davy Russell led the impressive preview night in the company of David Casey, Jamie Codd, Gary O’Brien and Kevin O’Ryan.

Leading trainer Gordon Elliot had to withdraw his services but he did manage to give a few tips in a phone conversation with Kevin O’Ryan.

Elliot was sweet on the chances of Galvin in the Gold Cup and also believes Rivere D’etel will give Edwardstone plenty to think about in the Arkle Chase.

The County Meath trainer also gave Hollow Games as a strong fancy in the Martin Pipe and sentiment endorsed by his stable jockey Davy Russell.

On this annual preview night Davy Russell usually steals the show and he didn’t let his legion of fans down with his wit and one liners.

Russell feels that Sir Gerhard will win the opening race of the Festival tomorrow in the Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Russell is likely to partner Galvin in the Gold Cup but is adamant Al Boum Photo is the horse to beat from the Willie Mullins stable.

Ginto in the Barrymore came in for special mention from Russell and although Honeysuckle is many peoples nap of the meeting she may need to be at her best to see off Appreciate It.

Gary O’Brien presenter at Racing TV is always a top analyst and tipster and he had some interesting views on the various races.

Surprisingly O’Brien believes Willie Mullins will have a major say with Haut En Couleurs in the Arkle.

The Paddy Power Champion Hurdle 
Appreciate It could well push Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle and he indicated that Shiskin looks the class horse in the Champion Chase.

In the Bumper Facile Vega looks the safest bet but O’Brien is a big admirer of Whatdewant in the Barrymore.

Shiskin is widely fancied to win the Champion Chase but Gary would not be surprised if Energumene turned the Ascot defeat on the hotpot.

Former jockey David Casey is now assistant trainer to Willie Mullins but was reluctant to answer various questions about the chances of a number of their stable leading lights.

However Casey was sweet on Kilcruit in the Supreme Novices Hurdle tomorrow while he also gave an indication that Al Boum Photo will be ready to run a big race in the Gold Cup.

Wexford jockey Jamie Codd has been known to ride some impressive winners at this festival and he believes American Mike is his banker of the meeting.

Codd also feels that Honeysuckle will win the Champion Hurdle as she oozes with class.

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more