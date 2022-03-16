First half goals enough for Corinthians win over Douglas Hall in CWSSL U12 Division one league

Corinthians 4

Douglas Hall 1

CORINTHIANS survived a second half comeback from a spirited Douglas Hall to claim all three points in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Division 1 clash on the new Astro turf at Corinthians Park, one of the few matches which survived a weekend washout due to unfavourable playing conditions across the board.

The home side were on the attack form the very start with two shots on goal which were blocked by the Douglas Hall defence in the opening minutes, but two goals in the space of two minutes gave them a more than comfortable lead and were well in control.

The first goal came in just the 7th minute when Atha Sohman from inside the area had her first attempt blocked by the Douglas Hall keeper Emma Davis only to blast the ball into the back of the net from the rebound to give her side a 1-0 lead.

A minute later the home side doubled their lead when Faye McNulty drove down the centre, her shot getting a slight deflection and bounced in front of the keeper and into the net for Corinthians second.

Douglas Hall were dealt another double blow in the 15th and 17th minutes when Corinthians added a further two goals. A corner kick was swung into the centre with Tess McNulty’s effort hitting off a defender and into the net and followed by a another goal when Tess McNulty’s effort on the corner of the area sailed past Davis giving her no chance.

The home side were well in control and continued to press forward with chances falling to Tess McNulty whose effort was saved right on the goal line by the keeper who also had to be sharp to gather from an advancing Sarah Butler.

Douglas Hall, despite being four down, pressed forward themselves in an effort to get something out of the game with Corinthians keeper Cara Murray gathering the ball ahead of Darcy Finn and Onagh Smithers while another effort on goal from Smithers was blocked by the Corinthians defence who went in at the break in a very comfortable position.

Douglas Hall who played against Corinthians in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Div 1 match at Corinthians Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall started to come back into the game in the second half and were rewarded with a goal in the 34th minute when Lily O’Keeffe met a kick out from the Corinthians keeper, ran straight at goal and neatly slotted the ball into the far corner.

For most of the second half Douglas Hall pressed forward, winning numerous corners and having a number of chances from Lily O’Keeffe, Kelly Gibson and Onagh Smithers which went either wide or covered by the Corinthians keeper Ciara Murray as they looked to claw back Corinthians first half lead.

However, time eventually ran out on the visitors as the home side soaked up the pressure and picked up three valuable points in an entertaining game.

Best for Corinthians were Tess McNulty, Faye McNulty, Ella McCarthy, Elizabeth Maly and Mar Urendes while Lily O’Keeffe, Onagh Smithers, Beth McLaughlin, Faye Ryan and Kelly Gibson impressed for Douglas Hall.

Corinthians: Ciara Murray, Simone Murphy, Ava O’Brien, Elizabeth Maly, Mar Urendes, Atha Sohman, Clodagh Murphy, Sarah Butler, Faye McNulty, Ella McCarthy, Tess McNulty

Douglas Hall: Emma Davis, Beth McLaughlin, Faye Ryan, Arabelle Sheehan, Niamh Gamburk, Ruth Kingston, Kelly Gibson, Rose Davis, Ava O’Mahony, Lily O’Keeffe, Suzy Russell, Darcy Finn, Emily O’Sullivan, Onagh Smithers

Referee: Alison Ryan.