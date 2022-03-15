Cork hurlers have chance to give fringe players game time in Wexford

IT is a shame in a way that this weekend’s Division 1 National Hurling League meeting between Wexford and Cork is effectively a dead-rubber tie, as the prospect of the league’s most potent attack facing the side with the meanest defence would have been an intriguing one.

Should they both win their respective upcoming league semi-finals then we might still get a proper blood and thunder meeting between the two sides in a few weeks in the final, but this weekend’s meeting in Wexford Park will have little bearing on that potential decider.

You would expect that both Kieran Kingston and Darragh Egan will use Sunday’s game as an opportunity to give some valuable game time to some of the panel members who have not seen much action in the campaign to date, although we should not expect wholesale changes either.

Factors like continuity, confidence, momentum and bragging rights are much too important to throw a proper second-string selection at this one.

The standout of Wexford’s campaign to date has been their defence. They only conceded 0-11 in a proper dogfight when downing All-Ireland champions Limerick on the opening round, and backed that up with a 1-20 concession in a three-point victory in Ennis. They were back to their miserly ways when an in-form Galway could only muster 0-15 in their next match, while Offaly only scored 2-12, as Darragh Egan’s side maintained their 100% record throughout.

This is an impressive average concession rate of fewer than 17 points a game, which is four points better than the next best defences, which are Cork and Limerick.

SCORING POWER

Cork meanwhile, have scored an average of 32 points per match in the first four rounds. This scoring rate is a whole seven points per game higher than the next highest scorers, Clare. Whatever deficiencies Cork hurling might have, scoring power has never been one of them.

In reality, Kieran Kingston probably has a fair idea of what his starting line-up is going to look like for the Munster Championship opener on April 17 against John Kiely’s Limerick, with as much as 13 of the positions pretty much nailed on already.

But having your starting 15 sorted is only half the battle, as these days hurling is very much a twenty man game, and even those 20 players can change from game to game, depending on the needs of that particular match, so it is extremely important to build strength in depth as much as possible.

In defence, the likes of Dáire O’Leary, Ciarán Joyce and Robert Downey look like they are going to have big roles come championship but they could all do with getting as many outings under their belts as possible. Midleton pair Tommy O’Connell and Sean O’Leary-Hayes, as well as Newtownshandrum’s Cormac O’Brien, could all benefit from getting some game time in the Cork defence this weekend.

Further forward Brian Roche was probably earmarked for significant game time in this league campaign, but this was curtailed due to injury to the Bride Rovers man, but Sunday represents a chance to get him up and running after coming on in injury time for Seamus Harnedy against Galway two weeks ago.

It would appear that there is probably one position up for grabs in the half-forward line, even if that is off the bench, for a physical ball-winning wing forward, and it looks like that is a three-way battle right now.

Cork's Mark Keane arrives at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sean Twomey has one start against Clare as well as two sub appearances to date, while Mark Keane has had two starts, against Offaly and Limerick, and Colin O’Brien got 10 minutes off the bench in the rout of Offaly. From that, we can deduce that Twomey is earmarked to be utilised later in the year, although Keane remains a wildcard, as no one really knows what his ceiling is. It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of minutes they all get, or not, against Wexford.

Further forward, both Jack O’Connor and Alan Connolly had injury issues at the start of the year so both have catching up to do in order to regain top form.

Declan Dalton’s season has not got going at all because of his injury so is unlikely to be part of Kingston’s plans, at least in the early part of the championship campaign anyway.

This is the type of game that will be long forgotten come the business end of the season, but one that can be extremely beneficial to the less established members of the panel.