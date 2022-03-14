Cork football: Talking points from the defeat away to Meath

Fortress Tailteann Park

THE class of 2022 found out just how difficult it is for visiting teams to get anything from the spiritual home of Meath football.

Cork battled hard as they’ve done all season, but they crashed into fierce resistance from the Royals, who used their power, pace and finishing ability to register a comfortable victory.

Conditions also suited the stronger home side as the anticipated heavy rains failed to materialize apart from a shower during the tail end of the first half.

Granted, there was an appreciable biting wind blowing straight down the pitch to the town end goal, but a dry ball on one of the best surfaces anywhere in the country aided Meath, who started brightly and grew in confidence the longer the game went on.

Yet again, Cork were a distant second-best in the physical stakes as the experienced and better-conditioned winners regularly dispossessed the lighter visitors and Cork’s defenders, in particular, had a difficult time of it in their individual jousts.

On the couple of occasions Cork threatened a revival, Meath’s reply was swift and decisive as they compiled a decent winning tally of 1-18.

Goalkeeper Harry Hogan

THE Meath custodian is one of those keepers tasked with the free-taking at the end of the pitch and he was outstanding in particular in his efforts against the wind in the opening period.

Hogan strikes a sweet left-footed effort and as luck would have it, Cork gave him plenty of opportunities to the right of the posts, presenting him with a handful of kicks, which he converted confidently.

In addition, Hogan’s excursions up field helped Meath wind down the clock before it was their turn to have it at their backs in the second half, when, ironically enough, the keeper couldn’t add to his tally, a trait picked up in the recent home game with Down, which ended level.

Referee Liam Devenney’s overuse of the whistle

IN fairness to the Mayo official, he was consistent in his application of the rules, particularly in bringing the ball forward if teams tried to slow the game, but he was way too fussy.

Granted, he tried to apply the advantage as often as he could, but the game rarely flowed apart from the odd occasion and it became too stop-start for liking.

Media ban

THE GPA asked all county managers to give the customary post-match interviews a skip this week in support of those players who haven’t been paid their mileage expenses.

Neither Cork nor Meath have issues in this regard, but Keith Ricken and Andy McEntee still supported the call.