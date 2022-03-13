Cork co-captain Sean Meehan heads to London for hamstring surgery

CORK vice-captain Sean Meehan flies to London today for surgery on the hamstring injury suffered in the defeat by Galway recently.

The Kiskeam defender sat out yesterday’s 1-18 to 1-10 loss to Meath at Tailteann Park as a consequence and will go under the knife tomorrow.

It means Meehan, who is joint skipper along with Brian Hurley, will miss the final two games in Division 2 of the league against Down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday and against Offaly in Tullamore the following week.

Cork’s latest defeat leaves them propping up the table on just one point, the same as Down, but the Ulster county have a better scoring difference after losing by just a point to Offaly on Saturday night.

Cork's Brian Hurley and Blake Murphy speak to referee Liam Devenney during the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

To have any chance of avoiding relegation, Cork must win those two games and hope it will be enough to keep them in Division 2 next year.

County chairman Marc Sheehan happily stepped in to fill the void left by the decision of manager Keith Ricken to support the GPA’s call for a ban on media interviews at the weekend.

It appears some players in other counties — and Cork are not included in this —are having issues about the non-payment of mileage expenses and their representative body are angry as a consequence. Ricken and his Meath counterpart Andy McEntee declined to comment on the game, a measure of their support for the players from both counties.

Sheehan’s thoughts are with Meehan ahead of his surgery.

“We wish Sean all the best in his operation and hope it goes well for him,” the chairman said.

“It clearly is a difficult time for Sean and while he will miss the next two important league games, we’re hoping he’ll return playing as quickly as possible.”

Sheehan acknowledged Cork’s troublesome position at the foot of the table with time running out in the league.

“At least the teams we are playing are those around us in the table so it is still in our hands to a certain extent.

“It was a difficult game against a fine Meath side and we picked up more injuries to compound matters.”

Steven Sherlock of Cork in action against Jordan Muldoon of Meath. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ever-present wing-back Mattie Taylor didn’t re-appear for the second half after limping off at half-time and Tadhg Corkery was another who didn’t complete the game.

On the plus side Cork handed a league debut to Brian Hayes, last year’s Munster U20 winning captain, and a major player in St Finbarr’s march to the county and Munster titles.

There was also a welcome return for fit-again Cathail O’Mahony, who came on for his first game in the league this season and kicked a couple of fine points to show what the team has been missing.

The most Cork can get is five points, but whether it’s enough to leave Down and Offaly in the drop zone remains to be seen.