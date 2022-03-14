Cobh Ramblers look to regroup after derby loss

A MONDAY night trip to the Midlands is on the agenda for Cobh Ramblers as they travel to face Athlone Town at the Athlone Town Stadium (7.45pm).

Ramblers will be seeking to regroup and to get the local derby defeat last Friday out of their system.

They face an Athlone side still searching for their opening points of the new campaign, albeit they have just two games played. Ramblers head into the game three points behind Treaty United in the final playoff place.

Overall Cobh could have few complaints about the result in Turners Cross, with Cork City the better side on the night.

It is early days in the First Division and there are a lot of new signings in this year for Cobh.

Darren Murphy is working hard on the training pitch to try and improve football at Ramblers. With a decent backroom team behind him containing the likes of Cork City legend John O’Flynn, Cobh will hope to improve as time goes on.

Cian Murphy, Cork City FC, takes on Brendan Frahill, Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fifth place secures a playoff position, so there is no reason why Cobh should not be in the mix there.

Possessing a young squad Ramblers have room to improve; between this clash away to Athlone and a home game against Bray Wanderers they'll expect to pick up some points.

Martin Russell is back in management after a three-year hiatus. The Midlands side lost key players like James Doona, to Cork City, before the season.

Athlone have suffered defeats in both of their first two league games at home to Waterford and away to Wexford.

Former Cork City, Cobh Ramblers and Limerick man Stephen Kenny scored for Athlone during the opening day clash against the Blues and will be hoping to try to get on the scoresheet against his former club.

When these two teams last faced one another at the end of the 2021 season, it was Ramblers who came away with a 2-1 victory away from home.

Jason Abbott scored to put Cobh ahead before Athlone equalised through the now City man Doona. That was before Ramblers got the winning goal in the 80th minute when Danny O’Connell slotted home.

The big games are going to come thick and fast for Ramblers over the coming weeks. Following the home game with Bray, there is a free weekend for Ramblers on the last weekend of March.

That will be followed by an away trip to face Galway United on the 1st of April, with a game at home to Waterford coming one week later.

Although still at an early juncture in the season both sides could do with a victory here to kickstart their season. If Ramblers play to the level they are capable of then this is a game they can potentially win.

Cobh have the ability to pose problems for the Athlone defence and will hope to make their chances created count.

Prediction: Athlone Town 0-1 Cobh Ramblers