Cork hurling league roundup: Mark Dolan's goal helps Douglas to opening victory over Midleton

A late goal from Mark Dolan was key as Douglas completed a second-half turnaround to see reigning county senior hurling champions Midleton in the opening round of the RedFM Hurling League on Sunday.

Trailing by 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time after playing against the wind in the Division 1 Group A clash at Clonmult Memorial Park, the visitors made use of the elements in the second period and had moved a point in front when Dolan struck with five minutes of normal time left. Douglas pushed on from there to win by 1-17 to 0-11, with Alan Cadogan finishing with five points as part of a superb all-round display.

Brian Turnbull, wing-back Cillian O’Donovan and Joe and Daniel Harte were also among the scorers for the city side. Midleton, who had won last year’s league cup competition, had their first-half goal scored by Cormac Beausang, who finished with 1-3.

The sides will renew acquaintance in the opening round of the Premier SHC, with their clash set for Friday, July 29 in Páirc Uí Rinn.

On Saturday, Fr O’Neills had got their campaign off to a winning start as they came out on top in their East Cork derby away to Killeagh. With Andy Walsh prominent for the home side, Killeagh led by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break in Páirc Uí Chinnéide, but O’Neills turned things around to replicate their victory from last year’s senior A championship, winning by 1-17 to 0-13.

Mark Motherway had the goal for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side, with Kevin O’Sullivan leading the scoring charge, assisted by Billy Dunne, Mark O’Keeffe and Colm Swayne. Paudie O’Sullivan, goalkeeper on the Cork All-Ireland minor-winning side of last year, impressed between the posts for the winners.

Saturday night’s scheduled meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Newtownshandrum was postponed, as was the tie between Newcestown and Fermoy, which had been fixed for Sunday. In the only other game played in the section, Louis Mulqueen got off to a winning start as Blackrock manager as they beat Bishopstown by 0-18 to 0-10 at Church Road.

Michael O’Halloran scored 13 points, ten from frees, for the Rockies, who had held an 0-18 to 0-10 half-time lead. Tadhg Deasy, Fionn Coleman and John O’Sullivan also weighed in, while Bishopstown’s scores came from James Scally, Alan O’Sullivan and Brian and Thomas Murray.

In the only game played in Group B, an injury-time goal from Luke Hackett earned Sarsfields a draw at ‘home’ to St Finbarr’s.

The game – another championship rehearsal, as the sides share a tough group with Blackrock and Charleville – was played at MTU Cork due to renovations taking place at Sars’ headquarters in Riverstown, meaning that this was their first time on grass all year. The Barrs were 2-17 to 2-14 ahead as the end neared only for Hackett – who had earlier scored two points – to pop up with the crucial goal.

A goal from the excellent Daniel Hogan had helped Sars to a 1-8 to 1-7 half-time lead but, though Aaron Myers found the net for them in the second half, the Barrs had pushed ahead as Jack Cahalane and Colm Keane raised green flags while Ben Cunningham had his point-scoring sights in. Jack O’Connor and Daniel Kearney were also among the Sars scorers while William Buckley and Ethan Twomey registered for the Barrs.

The Ballymartle-Charleville, Bride Rovers-Carrigtwohill, Glen Rovers-Erin’s Own and Kanturk-Mallow games were all victims of the weather.

In Division 2 Group B, Valley Rovers were 1-17 to 0-16 winners away to Bandon, whom they will face in their SAHC opener at the end of July. Colm Butler scored 1-3 for the Innishannon side, with most of Bandon’s scores coming from Aidan O’Mahony.

Tadhg O’Connell scored 3-2 as Ballincollig beat Cloyne by 3-21 to 1-10. Brian Keating, Robbie Bourke and David O'Sullivan were all impressive for the winners, with Cloyne’s goal coming from Paudie O’Sullivan.

Éire Óg beat Castlelyons by 0-16 to 0-10 while Inniscarra were 1-15 to 1-7 victors over Youghal. In Group A, Blarney and Courcey Rovers drew on a scoreline of 0-14 each and Carrigaline were 1-20 to 1-17 winners over Watergrasshill.