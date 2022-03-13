The Ambassador UCC Glanmire end their season with another win and the double

The Ambassador UCC Glanmire 81

Trinity Meteors 53

THE perfect ending to the Women’s Super League campaign as The Address UCC Glanmire were crowned champions in style before a capacity attendance at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday afternoon.

There is little doubt the carnival atmosphere was tribute to the wonderful basketball displayed by the Cork team as captain Aine McKenna received the trophy from John Ferris chairman of the Cork Ladies Basketball board.

What a year on the American front for Glanmire as they began with a pairing of Gigi Smith and Taylor Claggert.

Sadly, Claggert didn’t settle in Cork and was replaced by one of their present Americans Carrie Shepherd.

Team captain Aine McKenna is presented with the Super League trophy by John Ferris, Chairman, Ladies Basketball Board - The Address UCC Glanmire.

Worse was to follow as Gigi Smith wasn’t performing to the standard required by coach Mark Scannell and she was duly replaced by Jaylyn Duran.

The American epidemic of not settling in didn’t stop there as Duran found life on Leeside not to her liking and once again Glanmire were under pressure at Christmas to find a replacement.

Amazingly, Glanmire found an American Tierney Pfirman who was based in Germany and the rest is history as her combination with Shepherd has lit up the league.

This was Glanmire’s eight league title and coupled with their eight National cups they are one the most successful teams in the history of Women’s basketball in this country.

For their top class coach Mark Scannell this was another day to savour as he praised all concerned with the club for their contributions over the season.

Scannell said: “This a brilliant team and I am very lucky to have such a great group in the squad and many thanks to the hard working committee members who work to hard to keep the club afloat.

“I have coached some wonderful teams at this club over the years but this season is special to get back on the winners rostrum for our first league title since 2018.”

MissQuote.ie Super League at The Mardyke Arena, Cork. The Address UCC Glanmire vs Trinity Meteors on Sunday 13th March 2022.

Glanmire decided to make it a day of celebration with young children getting Easter eggs from the players before the game but the pregame hype didn’t transfer on to the court.

The opening quarter was strewn with errors as the Glanmire defence was slack and it took a late Leslie Ann Wilkinson to ensure they led 22-19 at the end of this period.

Coach Scannell being the perfectionist he is looked bewildered on the line but there was little difference in the second quarter as the champions only commanded a four point interval lead.

The one plus for Glanmire on the restart was the shooting of American Pfirman who helped them gain control of the game as they increased their lead to 13 points heading into the last quarter.

Coming down the stretch Glanmire backed by their home support shared the ball better that saw them run out comfortable winners.

At the end of the day it was a day of celebration for the Cork side who are worthy champions.

Player of the Month Award goes to Carrie Shepherd, The Address UCC Glanmire, presented by John Ferris, Chairman, Ladies Basketball Board.

Top Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: T Pfirman 16, A Murphy 11, M Furlong 9.

Trinity Meteors: T Gilbert 22, A Davis 10, S Keane 10.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, A Dooley, C Shepherd, A Murphy, E O’Shea, M Loughery, A Furlong, T Pfirman.

Trinity Meteors: A Davis, S Keane, A Macmiga, R Rice, M Nickerson, D Finn, R O’Keeffe, M Ryan, S Kenny, G Anderlini, N Kenny, R Hynes D Alexxus.

Referees: L Aherne (Limerick), P Langan (Galway).