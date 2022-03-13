Orlaith Cahalane fires Cork minor camogie team past Waterford after extra time

Cork 0-10 Waterford 0-9 (after extra time)

IT took extra time to separate Cork and Waterford in a close Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championship quarter-final in Castle Road.

A free from Orlaith Cahalane three minutes into injury time at the end of extra time finally separated the sides. Joy for Cork but heartbreak for a determined Waterford side who battled so hard through a contest where the sides were level on seven occasions.

Under foot condition were heavy after a lot of rain twenty four hours previously and it showed as the sides had to work extra hard to gain control of the sliotar.

Little divided them over the hour and it was level 0-3 each at the interval Alanna O'Sullivan, Laoise Forrest and Molly Comeford on target for Waterford with Cahalane and Ciara Morrison on target for Cork.

Eimear O'Neill edged Waterford into the lead on the resumption but three points in a row from Cahalane frees put Cork two clear.

Both defences were under huge pressure but held out, Waterford goalkeeper Katelyn Gardiner was superb, plucking several attempts for points out of the air as Cork applied pressure. Comeford narrowed the gap with a point Leah Hallihane replied as Cork stayed two in front but digging deep Waterford won a free Laoise Forrest converted and just one separated the sides.

Cork's Tara Elliot blocks down this shot by Waterford's Alannah O'Sullivan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Showing huge character Waterford battled on and a superb long-range effort from Eimear O’Neill sailed between the post to bring the game to extra time.

Orlaith Mullins edged Cork in front once again but Waterford replied and Cork were left off the hook when Emma Fitzgerald beat two Cork defenders only to see her shot skin the posts and go wide.

Down the pitch came Cork and a point from Leah Hallihane put them one clear at half time in extra time.

With both sides visibly tired it was tough going.

Alanna O'Sullivan had the sides on level for the seventh time and as the clock ticked towards 20 minutes the game continued.

Cork won a close-in free with three minutes of added time in extra time played. Cahalane converted and Cork were one in front.

Waterford did have a chance to attack but Cork cleared under pressure to the sound of the full-time whistle.

Scorers for Cork: O Cahalane: 0-6 f, O Mullins 0-2, L Hallihan, C Morrison 0-1 each.

Waterford: E O'Neill, M Comeford 0-2 each, L Forrest 0-2 f, A O'Sullivan 0-2 f, E Fitzgerald 0-1.

CORK: J Connaughton; G O’Neill, A Barrett, T Elliott; C Walsh, A Healy, A Cashman; E Duignan, M Condon; O Mullins (c), F Twohig, O Cahalane; E Crowley, A Fahy, C Morrison.

Subs: L Hallihane for E Crowley (h-t), E Sheehan for C Walsh (h-t), C Murphy for A Fahy (44), G O’Mahony for F Twohig (44), M Martin for C Murphy (h-t et).

WATERFORD: K Gardiner; F Murphy, L Forrest, J Kirwin; M Sheridan, A Hartley, B Bowdren; E Boylan, E O'Neill; R O’Brien, M Comeford; M Buck, A McNulty, A O'Sullivan.

Subs: E Fitzgerald for R O'Brien (43), C Sherlock for M Comeford (76), A Murphy for J Kirwin (78).

Referee: Kevin O'Brien (Limerick).