Cork hit with another defeat as relegation looms large on the horizon

Cork 1-10 Meath 1-18

A POWERFUL Meath added to Cork’s woes in Division 2 with a decisive win at Páirc Tailteann on Sunday.

It was the Royals’ first win in the campaign, but Cork are still searching for that elusive victory as the same problems surfaced once more.

Meath’s strength was apparent throughout and they regularly outmuscled the visitors, who, to their credit, kept battling to the end.

Cork made one change to their selected team, bringing in joint-captain Brian Hurley in place of John O’Rourke.

The other changes from the Galway game were Micheal Aodh Martin taking over from the injured Chris Kelly in goal, Kieran Histon in for Sean Meehan, who’s also out injured, and Shane Merritt starting at midfield with Rory Maguire diverting to defence.

Cork played with the strong wind at their backs from the start but struggled to cope with the strong running home side, who were in prime position for their first win, when holding a 0-11 to 0-6 interval advantage.

Cork’s caused wasn’t helped by some wayward shooting, registering half-a-dozen wides in the period, twice as many as Meath.

Steven Sherlock and Hurley contributed all Cork’s points, four for the St Finbarr’s sharpshooter, and the only goal chance fell to the Castlehaven attacker after 34 minutes, but the defence crowded him out.

Cork’s defence came under fierce pressure and the concession of frees helped keeper Harry Hogan to display his talents with five successful kicks.

Meath led for the majority of the half, Cork forcing parity on one occasion after a run of three unanswered points from a Sherlock free and ’45 and fine Hurley effort for 0-6 apiece by the 22nd minute.

But, the visitors couldn’t add to their tally as Meath struck for five on the spin, including a pair for Jordan Morris, leaving Cork with major problems for the second-half.

Cork welcomed back fit-again Cathail O’Mahony for his 2022 league debut and his 47th minute point helped cut the deficit to three, but then Meath responded with 1-4 in six minutes.

A fine Brian Menton point was quickly followed by a goal from a penalty, awarded for a foul by Kieran Histon on Jason Scully which was converted via an upright by Jordan Morris.

At this stage Cork trailed by 1-15 to 0-8 and looked to be heading for a big defeat, but they rallied with a quick-fire 1-1.

Substitute Joe Grimes had the satisfaction of claiming his first goal for Cork, getting on the end of a flowing move with Ian Maguire setting up the Clonakilty-based Garda to slam in a 56th minute effort.

That was as good as it got for Cork, however, as Meath pulled away for an emphatic eight-point success to ease their relegation worries.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 45), J Grimes 1-0, B Hurley, C O’Mahony 0-2 each, R Maguire 0-1.

Meath: H Hogan 0-5 f, J Morris 1-2 (1-0 pen), B Menton, C O’Sullivan, J McEntee 0-2 each, T O’Reilly, M Costello, J Scully, S Walsh, J Wallace 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (do), K Flahive (Douglas), T Corkery (Cill na Martra); R Maguire (Castlehaven), K Histon (Nemo Rangers), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), S Merritt (Mallow); D O Duinnin (Cill na Martra), F Herlihy (Dohenys), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), B Murphy (St Vincent’s).

Subs: J Grimes (Clonakilty) for Merritt (30), C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor (injured) and C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Herlihy (half-time), P Ring (Aghabullogue) for Corkery (injured 44), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Murphy (58), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley (62), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Callaghan (69).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Clarke, E Harkin, J Muldoon; C Hickey, B Menton, D Keogan; P Harnan, R Jones; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, M Costello; J Scully, S Walsh, J Morris.

Subs: J McEntee for Hickey (half-time), E Wallace for Scully (60), B McMahon for O’Sullivan and J Wallace for Walsh (65), R Ryan for Harkin (70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).