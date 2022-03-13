Positives in short supply as relegation looms for Cork footballers

THE Cork footballers made the long trek back from Navan on Sunday evening knowing that they are right in the heart of a relegation battle after coming up well short against a Meath side that do not look much like world beaters themselves.

The upcoming games against Down and Offaly are going to be extremely important for the short and medium term future of Cork football.

Going into this tie, Meath had statistically the worst scoring rate in Division 2 with an 11-point per game average, and indeed the most white flags they had raised in any game, so far this year, was the 11 they registered in the 1-11 to 1-15 loss to Roscommon.

Therefore, the half-time score of 0-11 to 0-6 was significant, as it demonstrated that Meath had already equalled their per game scoring average, while also equalling the highest numbers of points they had kicked so far. And they had done this by half time.

To make matters worse, they had achieved this by playing into a strong breeze.

Ultimately, Cork would end up shipping 1-18, meaning they now have the worst defensive record in the league, as Meath essentially helped themselves to a score that was double their average in the campaign to date.

A key element in Meath racking up such a big scoreline in that opening half was the fact that the Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan had kicked five points from frees, and he even missed a couple other opportunities, which paints a picture that the Cork defence are fouling too much within range of their own posts.

In fact, they conceded 15 frees in all in that first half, which is too high. Cork are obviously struggling to find that balance between being aggressive and falling foul of the referee.

Cork's Brian Hurley and Bryan Menton of Meath battle for the ball. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The twin attack of Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley was looking dangerous early on and Cork had actually fought back from three points down early on to level the game through a fine Hurley point from play in the 21st minute, but despite having the wind at their backs they failed to register another score before the small whistle, as Meath tacked over five without reply in this time.

Cork’s familiar difficulties with winning contestable kick-outs was to the fore in that opening half, as Cork only managed to get their hands on one of Micheál Aodh Martin’s long deliveries, while at the other end it was a similar story, with Cork only hoovering up one of Hogan’s long restarts.

A beautiful Cathail O’Mahony point in the 47th minute had gotten the score back to 0-11 to 0-8 and Meath looked to be in panic mode, with them conceding a huge amount of frees at this juncture. He scored again in the 54th minute, but Meath had scored a quickfire 1-4 between these scores which meant that the game was quickly put beyond Cork’s grasp.

Cork had basically gone from being in the ascendancy to being pretty much out of contention in the space of six very expensive second-half minutes when they were unable to stop the bleeding on the scoreboard.

A crisp Joe Grimes goal in the 56th minute gave Cork some hope but their wide count really hurt any chance at launching a big comeback. Cork struck 12 wides over the course of the 70 minutes, plus injury time. This was double what Meath registered.

The fact that Rory Maguire’s injury-time consolation point meant that he was only the fourth Cork player to raise a white flag would have been quite worrying for Keith Ricken as Cork will not make progress if overly reliant on Sherlock, Hurley and O’Mahony up front.

A lot of Cork’s players seemed to visible struggle in the physical stakes, and this was a leading contributor to a lot of the team’s turnovers, and Cork turned over an awful lot of ball, as the ball was lost a lot when Cork players took it into contact.

Positives were hard to come by. Ricken would have got the chance to get some minutes into Joe Grimes, Cathail O’Mahony, Paul Ring and Brian Hayes, who all came on, but a lot more is required if Cork are going to avoid the drop into Division 3 and the Tailteann Cup.