Cork forward Chiedozie Ogbene seals Wembley trip with Rotherham 

CHIEDOZIE Ogbene is off to Wembley after Rotherham United beat Hartlepool United on penalties in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

After the two teams drew 2-2 at Victoria Park, The Millers prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out in front of 7,542 fans.

Ogbene and his teammates will now face Sutton United in the final on April 3rd in London.

The final is another big game for Rotherham United who are in the hunt for two trophies. Not only are one game away from lifting the EFL Trophy, they are also leading the League One title race.

The Millers, who were relegated from the Championship last season, have a four lead over Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in the third tier of English football.

Ogbene, who has played as a forward and as a wing-back this season, has been instrumental in Rotherham’s push for two trophies.

The winger was brought on as a substitute when his side were trailing 2-1 at the start of the second half.

Ogbene had an instant impact as he crossed the ball in for striker Michael Smith to head in the equalizer to keep Rotherham in the tie.

The winger didn’t take a penalty in the shoot-out, instead, he watched on Mickel Miller scored the decisive spot-kick.

He nearly scored the winner late in the game but Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip pulled off an excellent save.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne dedicated the victory to his players and their families after the full-time whistle.

"It's pretty amazing. I said to the players at the hotel before the game 'do it for your families, do it for your mum who drove you to training every day for 10 years or whatever',” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's a nice way to give something back to the people who love you. They don't know it yet because they're young men but when they're older and have kids of their own they'll realise how important it is.

"I said if we're going to lose, give it everything. I know we made eight changes, but we had to do that. The subs came on and made an impact and I'm really pleased.

"The conditions had an effect but our better players imposed themselves on the game in the second half."

The League One leaders now have eleven games left in their season and they are in pursuit of a first title since their victorious 1980-81 season.

Since then, they have only achieved promotion through the play-offs or finishing in second place.

Their last EFL Trophy success was in 1996 when they defeated Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at the old Wembley Stadium.