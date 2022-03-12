Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 19:45

Cork stay in contention for Division 2 League title with win over Derry

If the Rebels avoid defeat away to Meath next weekend they'll make the knockout stages
Rachel O'Shea, blasts in a goal in wet and windy conditions against Derry. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Mary Newman

Cork 1-10 Derry 1-8 

CORK maintained their hopes of qualification in the latter stages of the Littlewoods Division 2 National League when they overcame Derry in difficult conditions in Castle Road on Saturday. 

The result ensures they stay level on points with Meath in joint second place followings Meath’s victory over Kildare this weekend. With Wexford in first and likely to grab the top spot, it ensures an interesting finish to the group with Cork travelling to take on Meath on Saturday next. 
It'll be winner takes all for the runner-up spot but if the game is a draw it will go to scoring differences, and Cork are in a good position on a plus-13 with Meath on minus-five.

Conditions were tough with heavy rain and wind making life difficult for both sides, Cork led at the break by a point having made a great start with Joanne Casey and Hayley Ryan on target with points before Aine McAllister led the Derry response with two points and one each from Shannon O’Connor and Dara McGuckin edging them in front. 

Their lead was short-lived as Hayley Ryan fired over two points from play and with Rachel O’Shea hitting a superb goal Cork went four points clear.

Derry finished the half strong with three frees from Aine McAllister ensuring they had all to play for in the second half.

Two Casey frees settled Cork back into the second half but again Derry hit a purple patch. 

Full-forward and captain Finola Neville chases possession against Derry. Picture: Larry Cummins. 
Grainne McNicholl had the sides level with a goal but digging deep, back came Cork and three points without reply from Casey and Finola Neville (2) gave them breathing space. 

Again Derry fashioned out a reply and Aine McAllister and Aoife Shaw had the minimum between the sides with two points in quick succession.

Battling hard to get level, Derry couldn’t breach the Cork defence and a Casey free ensured the points were secured by Cork after a tough battle in difficult conditions.

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 0-5 (0-4 f), H Ryan 0-3, R O’Shea 1-0, F Neville 0-2.

Derry: A McAllister 0-6 (0-4 f), G McNicholl 1-1, A Shaw 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; N O’Leary, K Falvey, D Carroll; L O’Sullivan, A O’Callaghan, A Moloney; R Harty, J O’Leary; J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson; R O’Shea, F Neville (c), H Ryan.

Subs: L Callanan for D Carroll (44), C Finn for M Murphy (49), L Doyle for L O’ Sullivan (57), M Barrett for F Neville (59).

DERRY: E Mullen; R Kirkpatrick, R Cassidy, C Ní Mhanian; R Bradley, D O’Kane; A McAllister, A Shaw, A Ní Chasside; S O’Connor, G McNicholl, D McGuckin.

Subs: M Kerr for C Ní Mhanian (h-t), A Cassidy for D O’Kane (46), K Burke for D McGuckin (46), M Rafferty for S O'Connor (52).

Referee: Kevin O’Brien.

