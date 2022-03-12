Cork grab late leveller against Kilkenny to seal league final place

Cork 1-8 Kilkenny 1-8

IN horrific weather condition at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork and Kilkenny battled against wind and driving rain for a place in the Littlewoods Division 1 League final.

Ultimately, a late Chloe Sigerson free secured their position in the decider by virtue of better scoring difference but Cork must wait another week to find out who their opponents will be on April 9-10 as there is another round to go in Group 1.

It was a game that went down to the wire but it failed to excite except for the closing stages when Kilkenny looked to have done enough to win it out before the long-ranger from Sigerson.

Kilkenny had the elements in their favour in the opening half and led by a point in a low-scoring 30 minutes as they went to the dressing rooms 0-5 to 0-4 in front. It was surprising that Kilkenny choose to drop a player back into defence in the opening half given the strength of the elements and it gave Cork the advantage of having Laura Treacy free at the back. She dealt efficiently with everything that come her way as the Cork defence held their line under pressure.

Miriam Walsh had an early Kilkenny point to settle her side into the game. Denise Gaule pointed a free to extend their lead and it was nine minutes in before Cliona Healy had Cork on the scoreboard with a pointed free.

Kilkenny lost centre back Kellyann Doyle with an injury after just nine minutes and they had to re-jig their defence with sub Laure Murphy slotting in.

Kilkenny went two clear with Katie Power and Miriam Walsh and as the rain teemed down players on both sides battled on. Cork created a goal chance on 16 minutes when Sorcha McCartan beat her marker and off-loaded to Cliona Healy but she was denied by Aoife Norris with a superb save at the expense of a 45.

Aishling Thompson, who did Trojan work all through pointed from play, Claire Phelan replied and with Cliona Healy pointing a free Cork trailed by a just point at the interval.

Cork exploded into life on the restart, Amy O’Connor surrounded by Kilkenny defenders gave a superb over the top pass to the in-running Katriona Mackey who flicked the ball past Aoife Norris to give Cork the lead for the first time in the contest. Pressurising the Kilkenny defence Cork extended their lead.

Ashling Thompson clears from Kilkenny's Michelle Teehan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Healy and Thompson, who were continuing to impress, struck from play to open a four-point gap. Cork should have taken control but it was Kilkenny who upped their game with points from Denise Gaule and substitute Katie Nolan.

The Cats were now on top, the introduction of Katie Nolan helped enormously and she was instrumental in setting up Miriam Walsh win a penalty with a perfect pass. Gaule blasted to the net and Kilkenny were back in front with eight minutes remaining.

Cork, having not scored since the sixth minute of the second half, were struggling but won a 45 which Chloe Sigerson converted to level again.

Twice they were almost punished for sloppy defending which saw Kilkenny turn them over and on the second occasion win a free which Gaule sent over the bar with 61 minutes on the stadium clock.

Cork attacked on the puck-out but Kilkenny cleared their lines. As the rain bucketed down, the visitors coughed up a free.

Chloe Sigerson stepped up and from a distance slotted it between the posts to give Cork a draw and a place in the final.

Scorers for Cork: C Healy 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), K Mackey 1-0, A Thompson 0-2, C Sigerson 0-2 (0-1 45, 0-1 f).

Kilkenny: D Gaule 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), M Walsh 0-2, K Power, K Nolan (f), C Phelan (f) 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; K Mackey, I O’ Regan, C Healy; C Sigerson, S McCartan, A O’Connor.

Subs: M Ring for I O'Regan (56), C O'Sullivan for K O'Mahony (56).

KILKENNY: A Norris; S Crowley, T Fitzgerald, G Walsh; C Phelan, K Doyle, M Teehan; D Gaule, J Malone; N Deely, A Doyle, M Walsh; S Fitzgerald, K Power, M Bambrick.

Subs: L Murphy for K Doyle (inj 12), K Nolan for K Power (44), M O’ Connor for S Crowley (47), A Prendergast for M Bambrick (53), L Norris for G Walsh (inj 58).

Referee: John McDonagh (Galway).