Eoin O'Mahony on UCC and Macroom's glory days and GAA in Dubai

CURRENTLY based in the Middle East, Eoin O’Mahony has certainly packed a lot into his Gaelic Football career.

A two-time Sigerson Cup winner with UCC in 2011 and 2014, Macroom man O’Mahony is still currently playing with the Dubai-based Jumeirah Gaels.

Speaking to The Echo, O’Mahony, who is a Data Analyst with Samsung, is enjoying playing Gaelic Football in Dubai.

“It is very competitive. James O’Connell from Macroom is coaching us. He would always emphasise to any new person coming out, none of us came out to play football and we came out here to work, earn money and enjoy ourselves.

“That is the ethos of the club. We all train together and we all enjoy our time on and off the field.

“But then, when it comes to a tournament or when it comes to training for the hour, we give it everything.

“We have two senior teams in the Jumeirah Gaels and we definitely have a pool of around 80 players. If you are lucky enough to make two senior teams, you are playing at a high standard which is great coming from home if you did play at a reasonably high standard.

“So it great to keep that going out here as well.”

HIGHLIGHT

O’Mahony reflects fondly on his time playing third level football with UCC, where he was coached by a Cork icon in Billy Morgan.

During his time in The Mardyke, O’Mahony played with some top quality inter-county players including Paul Geaney (Kerry), Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary), Ian Maguire and Luke Connolly, as well as Conor Cox (Roscommon) and numerous others.

An illustration of the high standard of third level GAA and also the beauty of having talented players from different counties playing together.

“It was definitely one of the most enjoyable times in Gaelic football in my lifetime anyway.

“With UCC you were always playing with your friends in college. I found with UCC that we used to take the football seriously, but we would have as much fun off the field as we would on it really.

“Again, you just had a fantastic pool of players coming together all going in the one direction. There was an amazing array of players.

“With the management team with the likes of Billy Morgan, John Corcoran, John Grainger, Paul O’Keeffe, Kevin Murray. All of those guys together, they just knew how to get the most out of people and how far to push guys as well without pushing them too far.

“Billy is an unbelievable man-manager and unbelievable motivator. He knows exactly what he’s doing tactically and how to motivate individuals.

As a motivator in the dressing room before you go out onto the pitch, you’d be ready to run through the wall for him.

“That was the one thing that stuck out with me. Playing with UCC was the motivation you had going out on the field.”

Jamie O'Sullivan and Eoin O'Mahony, UCC, getting the better of GMIT's Patrick Sweeney. Picture: Dan Linehan

O’Mahony also played for numerous campaigns with Macroom GAA and wore his club colours with pride for many a campaign.

One of the highlights without question of his playing days with Macroom was being part of the Cork Intermediate Football Championship title winning team of 2010, as the Mid Cork club defeated Kildorrery 1-9 to 0-10 in the decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Also on that Macroom team were All-Ireland winner Fintan Goold and also his brother David, with Sean Kiely another talented player on that Macroom IFC-winning side.

“You are playing with lads you went to school with and who you grew up playing with. For me playing Intermediate, most lads were the same age as me all growing up.

“It was amazing. I find with Macroom growing up it was always the same guys who were involved.

To win that in 2010 I think with the group of players that we had and had always played together, I think that was special.

“That was one of the proudest moments of my career with Macroom."

O’Mahony’s coach at UCC Billy Morgan spoke in an interview with The Irish Times how in his view Cork didn’t make enough out of all their Sigerson winners from that 2011 and 2014 era.

“Eoin O’Mahony was at full-back and in that Sigerson he marked Michael Murphy and Matty Donnelly. He marked some of the best full forwards in the game.”

High praise indeed from a Leeside legend and an illustration of the calibre of footballer in regards to O’Mahony.