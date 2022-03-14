Cork City v Waterford: Top two collide at Turner's Cross

MONDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City v Waterford, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

VICTORY against Cobh Ramblers has made this Munster derby a more intriguing encounter.

There were already some who doubted City’s title credentials heading into last Friday’s Cork derby but three points against Waterford would see City climb to the top of the table.

City fans shouldn’t get carried away by their side's victory over their Cork rivals. Ramblers were very poor and

Waterford will be a much tougher opponent. Waterford always look to play out and try to build from the back. However, they are also efficient in going long through goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

The Blues are a dangerous side and are particularly threatening on the counter-attack.

Phoenix Patterson is one player that City will have to be mindful of. The winger is one of Waterford’s main assets. Junior Quitirna is possibly Waterford’s most dangerous player and possesses a lot of skill.

He operates in the No.10 position and it could be that Aaron Bolger is asked to sacrifice his offensive game in order to prevent Quitirna from influencing the game. The former Shamrock Rovers player could be asked to be more mindful of Quitirna’s position on the pitch rather than getting involved when City are going forward.

Waterford are currently top of the league and I feel they still haven’t hit top gear. There is an excellent blend of youth and experience in their squad as well as talented players.

TARGET

However, Ian Morris’ team do have their weakness. They are an indisciplined side who give away a lot of fouls and it will be important for City that the players keep pressure on the referee to card the Waterford players.

Defensively, Waterford lack pace in the centre-back positions which will be music to the ears of Cian Murphy whose main attribute to his game is his speed. City’s top scorer from last season got off the mark by scoring against Ramblers and although his performances had been good up until that point, I do now expect him to really kick on from that goal and become a regular on the scoresheet.

I could see the way Murphy celebrated after his goal against Ramblers how much scoring that first goal meant to him and there’s no doubt it relieved some of the pressure he would have been feeling having not scored. Waterford will be aware that Murphy will be high on confidence after his goal and might drop deeper defensively in fear of his pace.

City started with a back-three against Ramblers which worked well offensively but left them vulnerable at times defensively. The injury to Cian Coleman did have a bearing on how City played because they looked a much better side with Kevin O’Connor at wing-back before Coleman’s injury led to O’Connor becoming part of the back-three.

Kevin O'Connor, Cork City FC, battling Danny O'Connell, Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The former Shelbourne player was playing the role perfectly because he was getting the balance right between attacking and defending but I felt City looked more vulnerable with Ronan Hurley and Cian Bargary as wind-backs.

Ramblers did have a spell at the beginning of the second half where they could have drawn level but for some wasteful finishing, and I would expect Waterford to be more clinical in front of goal.

Of course, City spurned a lot of opportunities against Ramblers like they did in their previous home game against Galway United, which they lost.

They have to be more ruthless in front of goal otherwise better teams like Galway will punish them for it.

Ruairi Keating is a player who should have gotten on the scoresheet against Ramblers. He snatched at a chance in the first half and should have done better with an opportunity in the second. He looks anxious in front of goal and needs to be more composed.

However, his hold-up play has been excellent and he does have a good first touch.

Another issue that might concern the City management is; will all of the players be capable of playing two games in four days. It is a tough ask for some players to produce their best football with so little rest.

I always found it tough to play on a Monday having played on the Friday but their game against Cobh wasn’t very demanding meaning that the City players should be fresh for this game.

It’s going to be a tough game but one in which City will feel confident of getting the victory.