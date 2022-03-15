John Horgan on hurling: Cork must be wary of short gap from league to championship

THE group stage of the National Hurling League concludes next weekend and the majority of games up to now won’t live too long in the memory.

Quite frankly, it’s fair to state the competition has not ignited, lacking any real intensity with many games too one-sided, leading to some severe drubbings for teams like Offaly and Laois.

Now, entering the final round of fixtures in Division 1A there is little or nothing to play for with Cork and Wexford already through to the semi-final. They meet at Wexford Park in what is effectively a meaningless match although it will provide team managers, Kieran Kingston and Darragh Egan with the opportunity to give game-time to those who have not featured much up to now.

The Galway and Clare game hasn’t too much going for it either with both sides out of the knockout equation and safe from any relegation issues. Limerick will be very much odds on to consign Offaly to another loss and a relegation play-off and in the process gain their first win of the year.

Division 1B has a healthier look to it with four teams still in the chase to make the semi-finals and there is potential in the Waterford-Kilkenny game at Nowlan Park.

Dublin and Kilkenny was one of the more entertaining games of the league. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The semi-finals and final are scheduled for the following two weekends giving the final participants just two weeks before they embark on the provincial championship trail. Some counties might see that as being far too close to the only thing that really matters and keen to avoid them.

Of course, it would have made a lot more sense to not have any semi-finals at all with just the winners of 1A and 1B going straight through to the final.

That would have give three weeks instead of two between the conclusion of the secondary competition and championship.

There has been far too much chopping and changing in recent years with how the hurling league is structured. Fair enough, the Covid situation was a factor but the format keeps being altered. It is what it is and we live in hope that the two semi-finals and final will provide more interesting fare.

Cork and Wexford were involved in some of the more intense games, against Limerick, where there was some real bite to the proceedings. Cork certainly showed a far more aggressive dimension and greater physicality in the Gaelic Grounds. That will have to be replicated when the Munster championship begins on April 17.

In Wexford Park, the home team did not stand back either and while it was a very low-scoring affair, 1-11 to 0-11, it was a thoroughly enjoyable battle.

Will O'Donoghue of Limerick looks on as Mikie Dwyer of Wexford celebrates with Oisín Foley after scoring a goal. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Through no fault of theirs, Cork were involved in a few games that were far too open. They did what they were required to do efficiently.

Waterford-Dublin was one of the better matches, a draw, while old foes Tipperary and Kilkenny gave it a bit of a cut before Tipp came out on top by a point.

The heavy defeats that Offaly and Laois suffered did little for those counties although Laois recovered superbly to see off Antrim, an Antrim team that had given an excellent account of itself in previous encounters.

The one plus has been the rise in attendance levels, which once more illustrated the great appetite among the general public for hurling. At the end of the current campaign, there is certain to be another review and a lot of counties may well call for the scrapping of the semi-finals.

MOMENTUM

Counties do want to build some sort of momentum before the start of the championship but at the same time, they want more than just two weeks to really prepare for it. With the current structure, the league is a competition that some of the leading counties just don’t want to be involved at the business end. With the much earlier start to the championship, some might say ridiculously early, the league is being diluted.

A final four of Cork, Wexford, Kilkenny and Waterford would have the potential to generate a lot of interest and keep the turnstile operators busy.

If that transpires, be certain that Kieran Kingston, Darragh Egan, Liam Cahill and Brian Cody will be cognisant of the fact that the championship will be just around the corner.

And once the ball is thrown in on April 17 the national league will be a fast-fading memory and the intensity levels will go through the roof.