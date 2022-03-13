Derby days: Cork City and Cobh Ramblers clashes are always special

LOYALTIES were split across the Rebel County on Friday evening last when Cork City hosted Cobh Ramblers at Turner’s Cross.

It was a charged evening on Leeside with both teams looking to assert their title aspirations in front of a large local crowd. Another chapter in a fascinating soccer story in Ireland’s second city.

Cork derbies in the League of Ireland go back to the 1930s and they featured Cork Bohemians and Cork.

This rivalry quickly fizzed out as Cork Bohemians, who were elected to the league in 1932, found away trips draining on resources.

A combination of factors led to the club getting suspended by the league and they resigned at the end of the 1933-34 season.

Cork Athletic and Evergreen United (who later changed their name to Cork Celtic) was the first long-lasting derby on Leeside.

This fixture was played from 1951 to 1957 and the two teams even met in the final of the 1953 FAI Cup.

“I went to the first match in Dalymount with 20,000 others, and when it was a draw we hoped the replay would be on in Cork,” Jerry Harris told The Irish Examiner about the game in 2015. “But the FAI didn’t agree and only 6,000 turned up for the replay, which Athletic won.”

The rivalry ended in 1957 when Athletic folded due to financial issues.

Cork Hibernians were elected in their place, a decision which would change the course of football history on Leeside.

Over 13,000 people would pack The Mardyke and Flower Lodge for clashes between Hibs and Celtic.

It was a true derby in every sense of the word as Hibernian’s support came from the northside and Celtic drew crowds from the southside.

It was a real schism that divided friends and families in Rebel County.

The derby died in 1976 and the following season, Albert Rovers joined the league. They had a minor rivalry with Cork Celtic which lasted until Celtic were expelled from the league in 1979.

The formation of Cork City FC in 1984 and the election of Cobh Ramblers to the League of Ireland in 1985 revived the idea of a derby on Leeside. Their first meeting was at St Colman's Park on September 8, 1985, in the League of Ireland Cup and City won 2-0.

Their next meeting was in the FAI Cup on February 5, 1987, and Turner’s Cross hosted a 4-1 victory for the Rebel Army.

The following season saw meetings in the Munster Senior Cup and League of Ireland Cup, and City won both.

Cobh’s promotion at the end of the 1987-88 First Division meant that there would be a derby in the league the following season.

The first meeting between the two teams in the Premier Division was on October 30, 1988, and City beat Cobh 3-0 at Turner’s Cross. In the return fixture in East Cork, City grounded out a 1-0 win. Their final meeting of the season was at Turner’s Cross on March 27 and the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Cobh were relegated at the end of that season and they returned to the top flight in 1993. Their first meeting with City in the league that year was at Turner’s Cross, and they were beaten 2-0.

When the two teams met at St Colman's Park on December 26, The Rams won 2-1.

REGULAR

The two teams were well acquainted during the 1994-95 season as they met five times in three different competitions.

The year began with a 1-1 draw in the League of Ireland Cup, and this was followed up with a stalemate in the league. At Turner’s Cross, City won 3-0 and Cobh got their revenge with a 1-0 victory in East Cork.

In the Munster Senior Cup, City won 2-1 before Limerick beat them in the final.

After Cobh’s relegation at the end of the 1994–95 Premier Division season, the people of Cork had to wait 13 years for the next derby in the league.

Cork City's Joe Gamble starts the move up the left wing which finished with Dan Murray's goal to equalise 1-1 against Cobh Ramblers in 2007. Picture: Larry Cummins

But, there was one special Cork Derby in 2006.

This was in the League of Ireland Cup and it saw Cobh travel to Turner’s Cross to face reigning league champions Cork City.

The Rams hit the hosts with everything they had that night and they won 1-0.

2008 saw the two teams meet three times in the league. Their first encounter that year was at St Colman's Park, and they played out a stalemate. City learned from this and at Turner’s Cross, they enjoyed a 5-0 hammering of their local rivals.

Back at St Colman's Park, a penalty kick from Ross Gaynor with three minutes remaining earned Cobh Ramblers a point.

Cork City's George O'Callaghan on the ball against Cobh Ramblers in 2008. Picture: Larry Cummins

The two sides had a rare cup meeting in the second round of the 2019 League of Ireland Cup.

Turner’s Cross was the venue for this derby, and Cobh travelled to the city after beating Limerick 3-1 in the first round. A John Caulfield-led City team beat their county rivals 4-1 in front of 991 fans.

The Cork Derby returned in 2021 and the two teams met three times in the First Division.

The first meeting, on the opening night of the season, as at Turner’s Cross on the opening night of the season.

Colin Healy’s side won 2-1 and in the return fixture at St Colman's Park, The Rams ground out a 1-0 success. This set up a winner takes all clash at Turner’s Cross last August, and a free-scoring Cork City won 4-0.

2022 will see the two teams play each other four times in the league and they are on opposite sides in the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals. Here's for more of the same.