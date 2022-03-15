LGFA: West Cork U14 and U16 draws throw up some cracking contests

THE West Cork LGFA underage football championships are gearing up for another busy season.

Recently released U14 and U16 age-grade football championship draws have thrown up some terrific matchups in the western region. It is close to a year and a half since West Cork LGFA club action took place so there is much to look forward to over the coming months.

At U14 level, O’Donovan Rossa edged Kinsale in the 2021 West Cork A final following a 2-13 to 0-11 success.

Five clubs will contest this season’s U14 A grade, the two finalists from last year plus Bandon, Clonakilty and Ilen Rovers. Each club will play one another twice before semi-finals and finals take place at the end of August or early July.

Ilen moved up a grade having claimed the previous U14 B divisional title. Rovers have left behind a crowded field for the upcoming West Cork championship.

COMPETITIVE

Nine teams will contest the B trophy, playing a total of eight games. Such is the quality of entries, a winner is difficult to call at this always entertaining grade.

Bantry Blues and Courcey Rovers get the U14 B competition underway on or before the weekend of April 10th. Tadgh MacCarthaigh are scheduled to host Valley Rovers with Castlehaven travelling to Rosscarbery. Ibane Ladies and St. Colum’s meeting completes the first weekend of fixtures with Dohenys on a bye until the round two on May 8th.

The West Cork LGFA U14 C grade contains the biggest number of teams (13) and is split into C1 and C2 competitions for 2022.

Beara, Muintir Bháire, Gabriel Rangers, Clann na nGael, Kinsale 3 and Keelnameela will contest the C1 grade. A C2 competition for clubs with a second or third team should produce plenty of excitement and will include Bandon, Clonakilty, Courcey Rovers, Dohenys, Kinsale, O’Donovan Rossa and Valley Rovers. The U14 C grade finals are pencilled in for the first weekend of August.

Each year, the West Cork LGFA U16 age grade delivers exciting group games and even more entertaining knockout deciders.

The 2021 Clonakilty U16 squad and mentors following their West Cork LGFA U16 A Championship final win over O'Donovan Rossa.

In 2021, Clonakilty defeated O’Donovan Rossa in the U16 A decider with current Cork minor inter-county dual player Millie Condon featuring prominently for the former. For this year, Clon and Skibb are joined by Bandon, Kinsale and Ilen Rovers plus two talented clubs promoted from the B grade.

Castlehaven and Tadhg MacCarthaigh will add to an already talented U16 A roster having reached last year’s U16 B decider. A marvellous 4-7 (Castlehaven) to 3-10 draw forced a replay in which the Union Hall-Castletownshend club proved too strong and claimed the U16 B title courtesy of a 5-5 to 1-14 triumph.

Round one of the 2022 U16 A championship kicks off before Sunday, March 27 with Bandon hosting Clon, Ilen travelling to Kinsale and O’Donovan Rossa welcoming Tadhg MacCarthaigh. Castlehaven will feature in round two on or before April 3rd.

The Haven and Caheragh’s ascension to the A grade means this year’s West Cork U16 B championship is wide open. Beara will meet Dohenys in the first round of matches fixed for on or before the end of March. Ibane Ladies travel to Rosscarbery while St Colum’s take on Valley Rovers. A seventh club, Bantry Blues, have a bye in the opening round before travelling to Dohenys in early April.

Encouragingly, seven clubs will also contest this year’s West Cork LGFA U16 C championship. Similar to the B grade, each club will play each other once before semi-finals and finals decide a divisional champion on the first weekend of August.

Muintir Bháire host Clonakilty’s second team in the opening round. In the same competition, Keelnameela will begin at home to Clann na nGael on the same weekend Courcey Rovers face Gabriel Rangers. Bandon’s second team has a bye before travelling to Muintir Bháire in round two.

On the inter-county scene, Dominic Gallagher’s Cork U16s have been busy gearing up for the opening rounds of this year’s Munster LGFA championship.

The Rebels face Tipperary on Saturday, April 9 before taking on old rivals Kerry seven days later. Tipp and the Kingdom meet on Saturday, April 23 to complete the round-robin opening phase.

This year's Munster LGFA U16 A final is pencilled in for the last weekend in April. Should Cork successfully negotiate their provincial competition, an All-Ireland semi-final awaits at the end of June. The 2022 All-Ireland LGFA U16 A decider is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13.

Cork are not looking beyond their first opponent, Tipperary, in what will be a tough Munster championship.