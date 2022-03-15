Cork GAA: Tough road ahead for Clonakilty to return to a county final

CLONAKILTY will be eager to build on their Bon Secours Cork county final appearance ahead of the 2022 Premier Senior football championship.

A young Clonakilty side, not expected to feature at the business end of the PSFC, upset the odds and pushed the Barrs all the way in last year’s decider.

This season sees the West Cork club looking to build on their excellent 2021 championship run but without the services of top scorer Dara Ó Sé. The latter has returned to Kerry to play his club football.

A talented Clon panel, once again under the stewardship of Mike ‘Haulie’ O’Neill, includes plenty of inter-county experience and looking forward to facing Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers and Newcestown in the group stages.

“We only recently returned to training as there is a long year there and we decided to give the boys a rest,” Clonakilty senior selector Eoin Ryan told the Echo.

Modern-day players need as much rest as they need training. It also helps build up their appetite for the game again. To be fair to them, they are a very self-motivated group.

“We went on a run last year and that was something they really enjoyed. We all did.

"Obviously, Clon’s senior team wants to be as good as they possibly can be. They know better than anyone what’s required at this level and will be ready to put their shoulder to the wheel and drive on again this year."

Eoin Ryan is aware that the restructuring of the Cork GAA championships has raised the importance of every county fixture.

Clonakilty edged the likes of Ballincollig, Duhallow and Douglas by the narrow margins last time out. This year will be no different.

“There are no easy draws anymore,” Ryan agreed.

FINE MARGINS

“The reality of the Premier Senior championship is that Ilen Rovers were two points up on St Finbarr’s in Ballinascarthy last year. Ilen Rovers ended up getting relegated and the Barr’s reached the All-Ireland semi-final. That’s the PSFC right now. There is absolutely nothing in it.

“No easy groups exist, no walkovers, you have to work your hardest and you need that bit of luck.

"Clonakilty’s group has been described as the ‘group of death’ but it wouldn’t have mattered what group we were drawn in.

There is no doubt it is going to be a tough group for us. We are well aware of that.”

One positive for Eoin Ryan, his manager and fellow selectors is that Clonakilty’s players know what’s ahead of them in 2022.

The dedication, effort and commitment that saw Clon reach a county decider will have to be surpassed if the Brewery Town’s aspirations of reaching another final are to be realised.

Irrespective of Clonakilty’s opponents or the order of games, all three group encounters will be of equal importance.

“Every one of the group games is important as the next and you have to perform to the best of your ability in each of them,” the Clonakilty senior selector added.

“No matter what way you look at it, you have to win one game to avoid a relegation battle. You have to win two group games to challenge for a quarter-final place.

“Most years, Castlehaven and Nemo are used to being at the tail end of the county. Newcestown are never easy to play against, Clonakilty knows that well from our battles down through the years.

"In saying that, last year’s run will give our players confidence that they have the ability to reach the business end of the championship too.

“Bottom line, the way the PSFC is set up, it forces you to keep improving otherwise you will get relegated.”

We are unlikely to learn too much about Clon’s chances of making a repeat run during the early rounds of the new Division 1 county league.

The west Cork side were missing eight first-team regulars in their recent 0-10 to 0-3 loss away to Nemo, preferring instead to field a young line-up.

“It is going to be hard to replicate what we did last year,” Eoin Ryan admitted.

“You would be hoping, to, eventually, go one better than what we did last year. Like everything, you have to take things one step at a time. Luck, injuries and lots of other things will determine all that.

“To be fair, the league is not as important to Clonakilty as it would have been in other years. The league is an opportunity for others to show what they can do for us.”