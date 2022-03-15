Harty Cup hurling key in Munster but St Kieran's chase All-Ireland glory

ABOUT seven minutes into the St Kieran’s-St Joseph’s Tulla All-Ireland Colleges hurling semi-final two weeks ago, a core group of St Kieran’s supporters gathered on the bank near the 20-metre line in MacDonagh Park Nenagh.

They were dwarfed by the huge St Joseph’s support at the far side of the bank, but after marshalling the troops, the small horde began booming out their songs and banging their drum to make themselves heard.

It was an apt metaphor for how St Kieran’s have arrived into another All-Ireland final – a slow start before overcoming a few roadblocks and then inevitably arriving at the only destination that has ever mattered to the famed Kilkenny college.

This year’s journey though, has almost been a stealth mission because Kieran’s didn’t even reach the Leinster final. They lost to Dublin South Schools in the Corn Uí Dhúill semi-final after the Dublin outfit staged a dramatic comeback. Trailing by seven points early in the second half, Dublin South secured the win with Joey Dunne’s goal from distance deep into injury time.

Kieran’s though, just shrugged their shoulders and moved on. Even before the game, the Kilkenny side knew that they were guaranteed to be in the last six, whatever the result, because the Dublin amalgamation couldn’t play in the All-Ireland Series.

Kieran’s have won seven of the last 12 Leinster titles, but they haven’t always needed the Corn Uí Dhúill to provide the springboard for an All-Ireland assault. In the 2014 All-Ireland final, they beat Kilkenny CBS by nine points after the CBS had already clipped Kieran’s by six points in the Leinster final.

Their success rate over the last decade has been off the charts, having won seven of the last 10 All-Irelands.

It would have been eight if a young Kieran’s side hadn’t lost the 2017 final to Our Lady’s Templemore by two points. The most titles they had won in a single decade before was four, which they managed in the 1990s.

Thursday’s final between Kieran’s and Ardscoil Rís from Limerick is the first All-Ireland since 2019. Kieran’s were beaten in the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final by St Flannan’s Ennis but the competition was scrapped afterwards, with the 2021 campaign also falling to the pandemic.

Yet the first final of this decade is also a repeat of the first of the last decade, while it’s also a continuation of a rivalry that has defined the modern Dr Croke Cup (All-Ireland).

As well as establishing a hurling culture in Ardscoil, the Limerick school have also completely altered the modern history of the Harty Cup. A school that was historically a rugby stronghold has become a hurling institution, winning five of the last 12 Harty titles.

A Croke Cup has always been viewed as the school’s destiny but Ardscoil have fallen at the hands of St Kieran’s in each of those seasons – 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Three of those defeats came in finals but Kieran’s won the All-Ireland in each of those five seasons they took out Ardscoil, all of which were narrow wins.

The heartbreak has been all the more acute for Ardscoil considering that Munster schools have won three All-Irelands (Dungarvan Colleges, Nenagh CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore) in three of those four seasons that Ardscoil didn’t win the Harty in the last decade.

Ardscoil just haven’t been able to crack Kieran’s. Ardscoil were Harty champions in 2014 and 2018 when Kieran’s came through the backdoor to take them out.

Shane O'Brien, Ard Scoil Rís, shoots from the sideline with Adam Hogan and Oisin Clune defending for St Joseph's Tulla in the Harty Cup final. Picture: Keith Wiseman

In 2018, Ardscoil were installed as All-Ireland favourites after hammering a highly rated Middleton CBS in the Harty final by 11 points. Ardscoil scored 3-18 in that decider. St Kieran’s only hit 1-11 in their Leinster final defeat to Dublin North. Kieran’s scraped over the line against Gort in the All-Ireland quarter-final, but their performance rose to new levels in the semi-final when beating Ardscoil. Again. And Kieran’s went on to win the All-Ireland. Again.

Ardscoil have been desperate to succeed at a level which is just the norm for St Kieran’s. They top the All-Ireland roll of honour with 23 titles (their nearest challengers are St Flannan’s with 14) but their recent dominance has been unprecedented.

NEW AGE

Yet while Kieran’s continued stranglehold reflects their historical power, Ardscoil’s emergence has underlined a completely New Age of Harty hurling.

When St Joseph’s won their first title in February, they were the third school, along with Ardscoil and De la Salle College to win a first Harty in the last 15 years. Although it was an amalgamation, that number could be bumped up to four with the Harty success of Coláiste na nDéise/Dungarvan Colleges in 2012 and 2013.

Nenagh CBS have never won a Harty but they came through the backdoor to win the 2012 All-Ireland.

St Caimin’s Community School Shannon, Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon and St Francis's College Rochestown also reached a Harty final for the first time in the last 15 years, while CBC ended a century-long wait to contest successive Harty finals in 2019 and 2020.

Yet while more Cork schools have been competing in the Harty, Cork sides have only won one title in the last 15 years. It’s 19 years since a Cork school (St Colman’s Fermoy) last contested an All-Ireland final.

The modern Colleges era has certainly belonged to St Kieran’s. They are favourites to win again on Thursday, but Ardscoil will hope that their time – especially against the Kilkenny college – may finally be about to come.