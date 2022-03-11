Cork v Galway: U20 footballers pick team for John Kerins playoff

CORK U20 football manager Bobbie O'Dwyer has named his team for Saturday's U20 John Kerins Development League playoff tie at Mallow (2.30pm).

The Rebels already lost to Kerry and beat Galway away in the preseason competition but this provides the selectors with another opportunity to look at their options ahead of the provincial championship.

Cork play Waterford Limerick away in the Munster semi-final on Easter Monday, April 18. The final is slated for April 25.

CORK (U20 v Galway):

Ronan Cashman (Kanturk);

Dan Peet (Clonakilty), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carraig na bhFear);

Sean Brady (Ballygarvan), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers);

Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), Ciarán O’Sullivan (Kilshannig);

Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig), Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers);

Michael O’Neill (Buttevant), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Darragh O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: Callum Dungan (Carrigaline), Mikey Browne (Newmarket), Darragh Murray (Glanmire), Fergal Walsh (Argideen Rangers), Alan Walsh (Kanturk), Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), Robbie Minihane (Castlehavan), Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg), Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe).