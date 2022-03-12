Linda Mellerick: Uncertainty over venues is a major issue for camogie

CORK'S top two teams play in their respective divisions today in the Littlewoods National League.

The seniors play Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and at 2pm and the Intermediates play Derry in Castle road at 3pm. It’s a crying shame that both games weren’t played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It does cost the camogie board a hefty sum of money to play in our local stadium. The cost of stewards and security has to be covered but it's a bitter pill to swallow all the same in my opinion.

It's disappointing for many supporters who would have liked to see both games. It just isn’t right to have our two top teams playing 20 minutes away from each other at more or less the same time. Those really determined might make the second half of the intermediate game. It splits everybody though, even the volunteers.

Read More Cork v Kilkenny: League final place up for grabs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork’s manager Matthew Twomey is hoping that the space in the Páirc will see his side win over Kilkenny.

"I don’t think Kilkenny have been setting the world on fire in the league so far but I suppose with a new management team our players are going to respond as it’s a blank canvas and every single one of them is fighting for a place, whereas when a management team has been there a while, they’ve more of a comfort zone.

"But I think that against us Kilkenny are going to come to another level. I think the Páirc will suit us with the open space but we’ve to utilise that as well. You just don’t know how it will go with Kilkenny.

"It would be great for us to get to a league final to endorse the work that the girls have put in already."

Cork manager Matthew Twomey at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It's hard to comprehend the fact that we are just over two months away from championship and no draws have been made yet. It’s actually a disgraceful situation and shows a complete lack of regard for teams and their management.

How can a team plan when they don’t know who they are playing or where they are playing? It could be a trip up to north for either the senior or intermediate side and that in itself takes planning.

Matthew finds that the situation is really hampering their progress.

"You can’t even psychologically sort yourself out for the championship when it’s not even drawn yet. We don’t know who we’re playing and that opening couple of fixtures can determine who we are selecting for our final league games.

It’s shocking. Even trying to get pitches. We’ve no idea if we’re home or away and so can’t act on that.

"Everyone knows how difficult it is to get pitches such is the demand, and we’ll be left now with an incredibly short notice period by which to sort that."

Cork's Meabh Murphy and Clare's Zi Yan Spillane in action. Picture: Eamon Ward

Derry will have their Slaughtneil and St Eoghan players back for this one and should prove a handful for Cork’s second side.

Tipperary are at home to Dublin with a win expected there leaving them top of group 1 with nine points, group 1 having an extra game. Galway play Offaly but not until March 27th. Again, a win is expected there for the All-Ireland champions.

While Cork will hopefully advance to the league final today it’ll be March 19th before they know who their opponents are as Tipperary and Galway will do battle that day to determine who advances. As it stands today Galway will need a win, a draw will do Tipp.

Sarsfields winning the All-Ireland club title at the expense of Oulart The Ballagh last weekend will certainly add to the county’s confidence.

The McGrath sisters, Niamh, Orlaith, Clodagh and Siobhan, all but Clodagh members of the Galway senior panel that defeated Cork last September, won their second title in three years. They turned around their defeat 10 weeks ago to the same opposition in the delayed 2020 All Ireland final to take the ’21 title with the youngest of the McGraths, Siobhan, scoring 1-7.

It was Sarsfield’s fifth final and second victory, so it was a sweet one. Siobhan summed it up after the game: "The feeling when the whistle went if you could bottle it, you’d never have a bad day again."