Cork GAA: Fixtures and venues set for football opening rounds

Champions and favourites the Barrs face Éire Óg in their first game of the 2022 campaign
Douglas' Alan O'Hare is tackled by Valley Rovers' Johnny Kiely. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

ST FINBARR’S begin their Bon Secours County Premier Senior Football Championship title defence against Éire Óg on Friday, July 22, at Páirc Uí Rinn.

It’s one of the first of 26 games across the four grades that weekend and will revive memories of their exciting quarter-final last season.

St Finbarr's captain Ian Maguire lifts the Andy Scannell Cup. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The same evening Douglas and Valley Rovers collide for the third successive season in Ballygarvan while Bishopstown are involved in one of three games in senior A against Fermoy in Rathcormac.

Nemo Rangers are in action on the Saturday against Newcestown in Brinny while the west Cork derby between Clonakilty and Castlehaven will pack them in to Rosscarbery on Sunday.

Meanwhile, today is a big occasion for Beara Community School, who take on Our Lady’s College, Belmullet, in the All-Ireland Colleges SFC D final in St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in Clare at 2pm.

The team is made up of players from Adrigole, Castletownbere, Garnish, Urhan, Kenmare Shamrocks and Kilgarvan.

Included is Cork U20 Fintan Finner from Castletownbere, who has the distinction of making a cameo appearance for Cork in the McGrath Cup against Waterford in January.

The team is jointly coached by Dara Crowley and Cian O’Connell.

FIXTURES: 

Friday, July 22: 

Bon Secours County PSFC: St Finbarr’s v Éire Óg, Páirc Uí Rinn; Douglas v Valley Rovers, Ballygarvan, both 7.30pm.

SAFC: Ballingeary v Dohenys, Enniskeane; Bishopstown v Fermoy, Rathcormac; Bandon v Kiskeam, Clondrohid; all 7.30pm.

PIFC: Macroom v Rockchapel, Mallow, 7.30pm.

IAFC: Glenville v Kildorrery, Kilavullen; Aghabullogue v Dromtarriffe, Donoughmore, both 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 23: 

PSFC: Mallow v Ballincollig, Mourneabbey, 2pm; Nemo Rangers v Newcestown, Brinny, 4pm; Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline, Bandon, 7pm.

IAFC: St Nick’s v Glanworth, Castlelyons, 2pm; Kilshannig v Ballydesmond, Banteer, 7pm.

SAFC: Newmarket v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 4pm; Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Kilmurry, 7pm; St Michael’s v Knocknagree, Carrigadrohid, 7pm;

PIFC: Kanturk v Naomh Aban, Millstreet, 4pm; Bantry Blues v Aghada, Ovens, 4pm; Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 4pm.

Sunday, July 24: 

PSFC: Clonakilty v Castlehaven, Rosscarbery, 2pm.

PIFC: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, Cloughduv, 2pm; St Vincent’s v Iveleary, Kilmichael, 2pm.

IAFC: Gabriel Rangers v Adrigole, Kealkil, 3pm; Mitchelstown v Millstreet, Ballyclough, 3pm; Boherbue v Glanmire, Glantane, 3pm; Ballinora v St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, 3pm.

