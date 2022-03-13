Cork v Meath: Old rivals meet again but facing dreaded drop rather than glory

SUNDAY: NFL Division 2: Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm.

THE stakes are high for the old rivals who are desperate to move away from the drop zone in a compacted relegation battle.

Just a point separates them with three games remaining and Meath, strangely enough, come into the tie unbeaten in their last two outings.

Granted, they were draws with fellow strugglers Down and Offaly, but home advantage is something the Royals will attempt to use in their favour, as well.

Like their opponents, Cork also played Roscommon and Galway and lost by six and eight points respectively with Meath experiencing similar outcomes, going down by four and 11.

One interesting aspect of Meath’s quartet of games to date is that they had to play into the teeth of a howling wind from the start in the majority and were trying to play catch-up in typical wintry conditions.

For example, it took them 45 minutes to register their first point of the campaign away to Galway, who surged 1-9 clear at half-time in Salthill and were never troubled in a 1-14 to 0-6 stroll.

Meath’s first home game was the same, Roscommon enjoying the strong wind at their backs from throw-in and compiling a 1-12 to 1-3 advantage at the break.

Mathew Costello scored Meath’s goal after eight minutes and while they trailed by 10 points early in the second-half Meath rattled over seven without reply despite losing influential captain James McEntee to a red card.

He’s one player Cork won’t have to worry about because McEntee, whose father Andy is the manager, has been deployed overseas on Army duty to Mali.

Meath stopped the rot to an extent by drawing 2-6 each at home to Down, all the goals coming in the first half and the visitors unable to add to their tally in the second, when Meath kicked three frees to earn a share of the spoils.

A feature of their scoring returns has been the influence of frees, ranging from keeper Harry Hogan to Jordan Morris and Shane Morris up top, though corner-back Robin Clarke and corner-forward Jason Scully popped up with goals, too.

Meath also netted in their most recent appearance, the 1-10 each draw away to Offaly, when Joey Wallace grabbed a controversial equaliser five minutes into injury-time.

John O'Rourke of Cork in action against Brian Conlon of Meath in 2018. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Cork look set to be boosted by the return of joint-captain Brian Hurley, who missed the Galway game due to injury, and his presence alongside Steven Sherlock reflects obvious scoring power and a threat to the Meath defence.

Add in Blake Murphy, who scored 1-2 against the Tribesmen, and you could see the potential for scores as shown in the 2-17 garnered last time out.

But, it’s the concession at the other end that is curbing Cork’s progress because leaking 3-22 in any football game is a cause for concern.

The plus side is that Meath don’t appear to pack as forceful a punch in attack and it’s all set up for a nervous afternoon grind with the battle of wills determining the outcome.