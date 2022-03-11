Cork v Kilkenny: League final place up for grabs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

SATURDAY: Littlewoods National League Division 1: Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

KILKENNY travel to Páirc Ui Chaoimh this Saturday in what in effect is the league semi-final to face Cork.

It’s a must-win game for the visitors with Cork significantly ahead on scoring difference after two games with both sides on six points. A draw would do Cork.

Kilkenny may travel without their coach Tommy Shefflin, brother of Paul, who passed away unexpectedly last week. All in Cork camogie extend their heartfelt condolences to Paul’s wife and children, Tommy and the Shefflin and McCarthy families.

A Cork and Kilkenny game always whets the appetite, the last outing between the pair resulting in a 0-15 to 1-11 win for Cork in last year’s All Ireland semi-final.

Cork’s Orla Cronin and Pamela Mackey are unavailable for selection. Linda Collins and Hannah Looney are absent from last year’s side, it's unknown at this point if Looney will play some part in the championship while Fiona Keating has had to sit out the league due to a broken hand.

Chloe Sigerson hasn’t made the starting line-out to date but impressed with three points when introduced against Limerick. All of the above has provided openings for players like Meabh Murphy, Katie O’Mahoney, Sorcha McCartan, Kate Wall, and others. They’ll need to take their chance on making an impact with championship throwing in the last weekend of May.

Aisling Thompson is tackled by Limerick's Mairead Ryan-Clooney and Orlaith Kelleher. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Despite several debutants showing in the league for Cork they will still head into this game as favourites, Kilkenny not really impressing in their wins over Limerick (1-18 to 1-10) and Clare 1-8 to 0-10. Cork beat the same opposition – Limerick (5-17 to 0-6), and Clare (2-6 to 0-4) during a storm.

FRESH

Cork manager Matthew Twomey has given nine new players a run during both games. Were they fully tested? No, but it’s a start. Some impressed, some not so.

The highlight of their performance over Limerick was Cliona Healy’s roaming play and contribution of 1-8 in addition to setting up two goals. Coach Davy Fitzgerald seems to be really pressing the running, moving, roaming game for his players.

The League has been good to Kilkenny, who have been in the last five finals, and six of the last seven. What’s more, they’ve won five of those and are defending their crown this year.

Stalwart Denise Gaule wants that winning trend to continue.

I think every team is the same whether they want to admit it or not. You want to win every match, every competition that you’re in.”

Kilkenny have won two All-Irelands in Gaule’s time but there have been six final losses since 2009. Two of those were by a point to Cork and the Rebels also edged them again by the minimum in last year’s semi-final.

Yet the Cats keep coming back and delivered Gaule’s second title in 2020 when the spectre of falling short in four consecutive deciders loomed. That spoke volumes about their character. Another one-pointer last year had people wondering if there would be a mass exodus. It wasn’t the case, the decision of manager Brian Dowling and his backroom staff of Tommy Shefflin, Pat O’Neill, Philly Larkin, and Ray Challinor to stay on gave a clear vote of confidence.

Should be a tight game.