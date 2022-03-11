John Horgan on hurling: New managers will add bite to RedFM Hurling Leagues

THE clubs are up and running again with the commencement this weekend of the RedFM Hurling Leagues and with a number of new management teams patrolling the sidelines, the expectation levels are a bit higher than they normally would be.

The fact that the county team is performing very well in the national league, a semi-final place already nailed down should also enhance the proceedings in the secondary competition.

And with the championship still a few months down the line, the clubs will have plenty of time to have their houses in order for that very eagerly awaited competition which will put them all to the pin of their collar to reach the knockout stage.

The recent announcement by the Midleton club that James O’Connor is taking over the coaching duties in Clonmult Memorial Park adds another layer of expectancy to the club scene on Leeside.

He has a hard enough act in following in the footsteps of Ben O’Connor who led the club to the league and championship double last season before stepping away.

However, there is no better man to keep the pot firmly on the boil in Midleton and his very impressive CV tells us all about his credentials.

He has won county, provincial and All-Ireland titles with his three previous clubs, Carrigtwohil, Fr O’Neill’s and Kilkenny’s Ballyhale-Shamrocks and he will have vast knowledge of the Cork club scene.

Former Ballyhale Shamrocks manager James O'Connor is the new Midleton manager. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Back in 2011, he masterminded one of the great success stories of the Cork SHC when he led Carrigtwohill to one of the most unexpected victories in its illustrious history.

They were rank outsiders at the outset but deserved everything that they got in that unforgettable season.

And en-route to that sensational triumph, Midleton were one of the teams that they eliminated, winning the semi-final on a scoreline of 1-10 to 0-10.

When Fr O’Neill’s came calling a few years later he delivered again, winning the Cork PIHC before going on to take provincial honours in that grade.

They heartbreakingly lost the All-Ireland final by a point to Kilkenny’s Tullaroan but his time in Ladysbridge-Ballymacoda was one of great positivity.

Ballyhale-Shamrocks was his next stop on the road and another Kilkenny title was landed followed before another Leinster and All-Ireland title ended up in that great Kilkenny hurling home.

When he stepped away after losing out to Ballygunner in this season’s All-Ireland final, Midleton moved very quickly to secure his services and that has to be regarded as a very good day’s work.

There might be a reluctance with some personnel to coach or manage against teams that they were once key figures with. That wasn’t the case with the Lismore native as Carrigtwohill and Fr O’Neill’s are participating at a different level.

On Sunday, the Cork champions will have Douglas lining up alongside them in the season’s opening league encounter and the presence of a proven winner on the line is sure to fuel the interest in that game.

That is just one of many potentially attractive openers in the competition that has been superbly supported by RedFM over the past number of years.

There is sure to be added interest too in the clash between the Rockies and Bishopstown at Church Road where Clareman, Louis Mulqueen takes charge for the first time.

His coaching CV is hugely impressive too, both at club and inter-county level and his acquisition by the Rockies is sure to bring a fresh dimension to that club who will be one of the big championship contenders again.

Mulqueen, of course, will be getting his first taste of Cork club hurling.

Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields), David Dooling (Glen Rovers), Michael O'Halloran (Blackrock) Cian Healy (Newcestown) and Paul Haughney (Midleton), at the Launch of Red FM Hurling Leagues. Picture: Cian O'Brien

The Glen, who take on Erin’s Own, will have successful minor coach Mark Kennefick in charge for the first time and that will heighten the interest in Blackpool.

Another game to keep a close eye on will be the collision of Sars and the Barrs, the latter having Ger Cunningham back at the helm and his vast knowledge of all things hurling in the county should bring a bigger bounce in Togher.

It certainly all adds up to a potentially very interesting opening weekend in the SHL and all the new men and their management teams will want to make a positive start.

The league, in fact all the leagues in the various grades, are far more structured now than they once might have been.

Clubs have greater certainty of when they are playing and the whole thing is far more streamlined. Those with representatives on the Cork team will be making do without those players but that’s a fact of life now.

The SHL has certainly grown in stature in recent times and the partnership of the county board and Red FM has proven to be very successful and for those who make it through to the latter stages, there is a nice little financial reward that helps in the club’s activities.

The new men taking over the coaching and management duties in the aforementioned clubs will want to hit the ground running.

They will want to develop a winning mentality among their players and will be trying to integrate the younger ones at their disposal into the equation.

Right now there is a great appetite in the county for the game of hurling and the start of the SHL and all the other grades of hurling could not have come at a better time.

With the inter-county scene on hold for a week, expect a decent turnout at all the hurling venues across the county.