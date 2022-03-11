Cork basketball: Glanmire ready to sign off on a brilliant season

THERE will be a carnival atmosphere at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday (2.30pm) when the new Women’s Super League champions will be presented with the championship trophy and medals before their loyal fans.

Trinity Meteors will be the final game of the season for the champions as coach Mark Scannell believes it will be a fun day for the up and coming young stars in their club.

“It’s been a good season for us and it would be nice to finish our campaign on a winning note and I am sure my players will focused on getting the job done.”

Read More John Coughlan U15 basketball tournament involves 31 games in 10 hours

A big clash tomorrow in the Men’s Super League at Neptune Stadium (6.30pm) when Neptune will be hoping to avoid a third defeat of the season to Kerry rivals Tralee Warriors.

Losing to the Warriors in the cup final was a major disappointment for the Blackpool side and they will need a huge improvement judging by last weekend's dismal showing against Ballincollig. Neptune looked to be the dominant force for 18 minutes but in the space of two minutes before the break, their 11-point lead was reduced to a mere two.

The biggest problem for Neptune is their American duo Miles Washington and Richaud Gittens are not putting up the required numbers for their team.

The exclusion of the Hannigan brothers Scott and James miffed many fans; surely the intensity they bring was needed against Ballincollig.

This is a game they need to win in order to get stability back before the playoffs but Tralee are physical and it will be mighty interesting to see how this clash pans out.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig are assured of the Southern Conference title and they'll host the fourth-place team from the Northern Section in the play-off quarter-final. Ballincollig have been the most consistent team in the country and want to keep their winning run intact when they travel to play NUIG Maree.

In the Women’s Super League, Fr Mathew’s will end their campaign with a home game against DCU Mercy that will conclude a very disappointing season.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell were on the end of a 46-point home loss to Killester and a similar display on the road against Liffey Celtics could end up in another defeat.

Edel Thornton of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell under pressure from Killester's Rebecca Nagle. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Strange to fathom where it all went wrong for Brunell but they need to put things right as they could well end up having a tough evening at the Kildare venue.

In Men's Division 1, UCC Demons are also guaranteed the Southern Conference title and will have enough firepower when they visit Portlaoise Panthers.

Fr Mathew’s, in the same division, have been playing consistently in recent weeks and they face another tough test when they travel Limerick Celtics.