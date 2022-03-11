Cork City host a Treaty United team featuring four former players

IT may only be the second game of the Women’s National League season, but Saturday’s Munster derby with Treaty United already feels like a defining fixture for Cork City Football Club.

City made a hugely disappointing start to the 2022 campaign last weekend as they were deservedly defeated 3-0 by Galway at Turner’s Cross.

Not that too many conclusions can be made after just one game but it already seems like the league may be split into a top-five and a bottom-five.

Galway, Peamount United, and DLR Waves were all impressive winners on opening day, while champions Shelbourne and FAI Cup winners Wexford Youths were also victorious but just by one goal.

If City are to have any aspirations of breaking into the top five or at least making it a top six, they need to make a bit of a statement of intent.

Saturday evening’s meeting with Treaty United, who were beaten 5-0 by Waves on the road in their first outing, at Market’s Field provides the Rebel Army with a good opportunity to do just that.

Featuring several players from Cork, including captain Jesse Mendez, sister Alix, Heidi O'Sullivan and Olivia Gibson, Treaty, who are also looking for their first win will put it up to City.

“We’ve looked back at our last game and the second half was very positive,” admits manager Paul Farrell.

“We dominated a lot of it so we have to take those positives from it and rectify our other issues ahead of the next game. Treaty is always a good game no matter what part of the season it is.

It’s a Munster derby, a lot of the players know each other and a lot of them are from Cork now so it will be important to get the result there for the bragging rights.

“We are prepared, we will treat it like any other game and we will put a plan in place to try and get the win.

“It’s always a fiery affair and it never disappoints as a spectacle. It doesn’t matter the results leading into a Munster Derby, it is all about what happens on the day. That’s important.

“We just have to prepare for what we are going to need to do on Saturday afternoon to make sure we put in a positive performance and get a positive result.

“We want to get on the board with a good result. That’s our target, we want to get points on the table so that is most definitely our target heading into this game, we want to start getting good results.”

City will still be without young, talented striker Laura Shine for the match but they do hope Christina Dring will be able to play some part after missing the loss to Galway due to hockey commitments.

Centre-back Ciara McNamara suffered a blow to the head in the game so she will also be assessed but is expected to be cleared to play.