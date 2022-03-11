Cork City v Cobh Ramblers: Nothing but a win will do in promotion race

TONIGHT is the start of a busy schedule with three Munster derbies in a week for Cork City.

City kick off these derbies with a local one against Cobh Ramblers at Turner's Cross in what’s expected to be in front of a packed crowd.

A close but tough game is expected, one that both sides are desperately seeking to win.

Richie Holland’s Cork City side come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Gary Cronin’s Longford last weekend while Cobh drew at home to Munster rivals Treaty United. Therefore with City on four points from three games and Cobh with just a point from their two, both sides will be eager to get the win.

Holland said during this week's press conference that he is expecting a tough encounter but one in which he expects to get three points.

“It will be a very difficult game, it always is against Cobh,” said Holland.

“Darren Murphy will no doubt have his side very organised and they will be tough to break down however I hope our lads can continue to improve on performances and get three points.”

City have gone two games without a win, and while they’ve only conceded one goal, they’ve dropped five points which is worrying even at this early stage of the season.

For Holland, while the points tally is disappointing after three games, he can take a few positives.

“A clean sheet is always positive. We know defensively we look solid however we now need to be putting the ball in the back of the net. I suppose for me the main thing is we are creating the chances, and now we'll just have to put them away.”

Jake Hegarty steadies himself before firing in the opening goal of the game for Cobh Ramblers last season. Picture: Larry Cummins.

City have failed to score since their opening fixture against Bray with Dylan McGlade getting a hat-trick. His injury against Galway has been a big blow as City haven't scored since and he is a player they would have relied heavily on.

Yes, Dylan has been a big loss and so too is James Doona. They would have been two players we would have expected goals from.

"However, it will be another few weeks before they’re back to us so we'll have to get on without them and I do believe there are a lot more goals in the team from various players.

“Last weekend's game was disappointing and while I’m not one for excuses, the pitch was awful. So there will be no excuses tonight on one of the best surfaces in the country.”

HECTIC

It’s a busy seven days for City with two games this weekend as they host Waterford on Monday and then travel to Markets Field next Friday to take on Treaty United. Three tough games but ones in which City could and should pick up points.

"Cobh has a disappointing loss in the opening fixture against Wexford and while last weekend's game against Treaty was a little better, Murphy knows his players will have to step up another level if they are to get anything from tonight’s game.

"There is always that extra bite to a local derby and that will be no different tonight and let’s hope we can have a similar type crowd of almost 5,000 that we had against Galway The crowd makes a massive difference there’s no doubt about that,” said Holland.

It would be great to see another large crowd tonight in what I expect to be a tough but feisty encounter.

“We won’t get too bothered about it being a local derby. We set out every game to win and the same will be tonight.

We've had a great week of training and the lads are in really good form so hopefully, they can take that into tonight’s game.”

City are still without the injured Alec Byrne and George Heaven. Byrne is a huge loss in the middle of the park and it’s an area I feel City are struggling with at the moment. I hope to see a bit more creativity there.

The last time the sides met was in August with City securing a comfortable 4-0 victory. However, earlier in the season both sides won a game apiece.

I expect a closer contest tonight. Let’s hope it’s a good game of football in front of a packed crowd.